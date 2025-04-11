Café Assistant
2025-04-11
Prepares Costco's wide range of products following specifications. Greets members and processes orders maintaining high member service quality and abiding by hygiene regulations.
Prepares hot foods. Rolls, shapes and adds toppings or fillings and bakes items such as pizzas, chicken bakes, hot dogs, Jack potatoes or cottage pies. Serves cold products such as gelato, smoothies or sundaes.
Rings up sales, collects money and makes changes. Places whole pizza orders from members at the counter. Assembles and presents order to customer. Uses specific tongs for meat and meat-free goods. Makes sure that water cleaning tongs are changed every 15 min as well as pizzas on the display. Follows department production and cash handling procedures and standards.
Dispenses dessert and drink items such as frozen yogurt, ice creams, lattes and smoothies. Cleans, sanitises and refills dispensing machines.
Maintains self-serve soda pop area, condiment table and eating area. Cleans and sanitises tables, sweeps and mops floors and empties trashes.
Cleans and sanitises the machines, work surface, floors, pans, utensils and counters.Follows safety and security procedures. Stocks large volume ingredients to shelves, cooler and freezer. Stages ingredients to preparation area and refills dispensing machines. Complies with health codes and be consistent in verifying temperatures, product rotation and expiration dates.
Provides prompt and courteous member service at all times.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
