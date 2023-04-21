CAE Engineer Safety
We are looking for a CAE Engineers within passive safety for an assignment for one of our automotive clients. The assignment will focus on pedestrian impacts.
What you'll do
You will perform advanced finite element simulations with the aim to analyze and develop safety performance in our future cars. Your main task will be safety integration analysis within pedestrian protection. You will be a part of an agile team and work closely with your team members, Scrum Master and Product Owner.
Responsibilities
• will be to create virtual simulation models (CAE), perform pedestrian protection simulations and analyses based on results from both virtual and physical test, and participate in development of technical solutions and numerical methods.
• As CAE first Analysis Engineer you have the ability to draw conclusions from the detailed analysis and see the broader perspective. You understand the parameters and connections between them, you find solutions and deliver clear recommendations to the ARTs.
• You will participate in method development and contribute to development of system requirements. You will lead smaller projects, process, method and tool developments. You will act as mentor for engineers with less experience.
You and your skills
We believe you have a M.Sc. in Engineering and high competence in CAE tools such as LS-Dyna, Ansa and Meta Post.
You have analytical competence and experience within CAE pedestrian protection analysis.
Your also need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Experience within CAE structure analysis and experience from OEMs in CAE Safety area, and skills in TeamCenter, VisMockup, CATIA, Python or Matlab are meritorious.
On a personal level, we are looking for an analytical, self-driven, result oriented and flexible person who like to collaborate with others to achieve shared objectives. You should also have a positive attitude, a structured way of working, and good documentation skills.
