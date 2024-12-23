CAE Engineer
Job description
We are looking for an experienced consultant to support our team with Road Load Data (RLD) simulations. The ideal candidate has experience in vehicle and chassis rig simulations.


Responsibilities
Perform full vehicle RLD simulations
Conduct Chassis rig Digital Twin simulations to validate test signals
Implement MBS CAE for specific durability test events and correlate with measured road load data
Suggest design changes based on simulation results
Communicate effectively with the design team and attribute leaders
Qualifications
Proven experience in Model-Based Development (MBD)
Strong expertise in full vehicle modeling and simulations in ADAMS/Car
Ability to work independently with minimal supervision in ADAMS/Car
Knowledge of powertrain modeling and simulation is an advantage
Familiarity with EU modeling standards and processes is a plus
Personal Attributes:
Quick to adapt to new environments and workflows
High level of responsibility and initiative
Strong communication skills to present results and findings to design and attribute engineers
Willingness to learn and collaborate with peers
IT/Software Requirements:
ADAMS/Car
HEEDS
Python
MATLAB
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
