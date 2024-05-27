CAD-tekniker
CAD Technician - Remote
Do you want to work in a dynamic and innovative environment where you play a central role as a CAD Technician? Are you technically skilled and passionate about creating precise and efficient design solutions? If so, you might be the person we are looking for!
We are seeking an engaged and detail-oriented CAD Technician for our client. They offer a creative work environment where collaboration and development are key focuses. This position is part-time, offering flexibility to balance work with other commitments.
Role
As a CAD Technician, you will be responsible for creating, modifying, and optimizing technical drawings and models using CAD software. You will work closely with the engineering team to develop detailed 2D and 3D models of products, components, and systems. Your work will be crucial in ensuring that the designs meet both the client's requirements and internal quality standards.
Skills and Experience
We place great importance on your personal qualities and are looking for someone who is meticulous, technically skilled, and has a strong ability to collaborate with others. You have previous experience working with CAD software and a good understanding of technical drawings and specifications. Experience with Autodesk Inventor or Fusion 360 is advantageous. You are creative, solution-oriented, and have a strong desire to grow within your professional field.
Qualifications
Experience working with CAD software, preferably Autodesk Inventor or Fusion 360
Good technical understanding and ability to read and interpret technical drawings
Strong communication skills and ability to work effectively in a team
Excellent problem-solving skills and a high level of accuracy
Relevant education in engineering, design, or a similar field
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
About the Company:
Eustaff is a multicultural staffing and recruitment company.Based in Sweden, we also have recruitment offices in Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova. This allows us to take advantage of the vast amount of collective expertise and clientele that falls under our global operations.
We have been in the industry for many years and today offer many attractive services throughout Sweden. We provide secure employment and are a simpler alternative where we are practically oriented with the ambition to help everyone involved succeed.
