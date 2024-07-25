CAD Solution Specialist
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
CAD Solution Specialist
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape life for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together we can develop solutions that provide an enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come with us as you are. We believe that different perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the homes of the future.
All about the role:
We are looking for a highly experienced CAD Solution Specialist to join our team. This role requires a dynamic individual with extensive experience in CAD tools and methods to support our organization in implementing new CAD solutions and improving existing ones.
We are looking for a CAD Solution Specialist to join us.
The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, project management expertise, and the ability to lead and participate in complex projects. The CAD Solution Specialist will be responsible for managing solution implementation and support from inception to completion, proactively managing change, and influencing and motivating the organization as a change leader and solution expert. In addition, the candidate should have a strong background in systems engineering, model-based design, and working with product architectures and platforms in a modular manner.
What to do:
• Lead the implementation of new CAD solutions and methodologies throughout the organization.
• Improve and optimize existing CAD solutions and processes to increase efficiency and effectiveness.
• Collaborate with business stakeholders and solution providers to align CAD solutions with the organization's goals.
• Manage CAD solution implementation projects, ensuring timely and successful delivery.
• Proactively manage changes and potential crises, advise on contingency plans, and maintain continuity of the project.
Who are you:
• Master of Science in Engineering, with experience from Teamcenter and Catia. Knowledge of other PLM and CAD solutions is an advantage.
• Long experience of CAD tools and methods.
• Proven project management skills, with the ability to lead and participate in complex projects.
• Excellent communication skills in English, with the ability to adapt to business stakeholders and solution providers.
• Good understanding of functionality for PDM and CAD/CAE applications.
• In-depth knowledge of systems engineering and model-based design is a plus.
• Experience of working with product architectures and platforms in a modular way.
You demonstrate:
• Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that allows a cross-functional team to flourish.
• Communication - You communicate clearly and persuasively, confidently in partnership with stakeholders at all levels of the company. You are tactical and have a strategic ability to communicate and influence others
• Problem solving - can connect the points between insights, strategy and conceptual direction; results are - as opposed to task - oriented.
• Adaptability and resilience - able to effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
• Prioritization: You can handle a high workload with speed and accuracy by prioritizing regularly
• Proactivity: A self-starter - works proactively to identify opportunities and implement plans.
Where you will be:
The position is a full-time position located at our Electrolux Office in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits Highlights:
• Flexible working hours/hybrid work environment.
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family-friendly benefits
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career can take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
8812013