CAD Engineer @Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Why do we exist?
Volvo group 's mission is to drive prosperity through sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. We want to be the most desired and successful transport solution provider in the world and operating in an area that is essential to change so that future generations can have a sustainable way of living. We are dedicated and determined to continue this journey as a leading company that are shaping the future of transportation and infrastructure solutions.
Energy Storage systems, ESS
At ESS we strive to develop world class batteries for different applications within Volvo group. Our aim is to always deliver the most competitive ESS on the market. We are responsible for the battery lifecycle, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into service and maintenance.
CAD design role
As a CAD design engineer, you will work in the mechanical design team taking responsible for mainly designing existing parts but also new parts in CREO. We are responsible for the structural design of the battery housing and service box. You will be part of the team into the next generation of world class structural design. The group is also responsible for breathing, venting and for the mechanical interface to installation and together with installation defines battery matrix solution.
In this role you will:
Design 3D-geometry in CREO
Perform CREO simulate studies and tolerance studies (RDnT/Cetol)
Make 2D-drawings and CAD modules according to the Company standard
Manage part numbers, structure, and release administration in PDM system
Take active part in preparation of future Battery concepts.
Who are you?
Have a B.Sc. in Mechanical engineering or similar education or equivalent experience
You have more than 3 years engineering experience of mechanical design from automotive industry
Very skilled in CAD-design (Creo design and packaging)
Experience from working in a global environment
Documented experience working with Agile principles
You are self-sufficient, takes lead on own tasks and are also able to work/plan independently
Self-driven with a proactive engagement.
We are looking for a communicative person who plans, aligns and can focus on the highest priorities. You are service-minded and result oriented, you take ideas and implement them. You also speak and write fluently in English.
Join our global, multicultural team at the new CampX in Gothenburg, Lundby, designed for idea-swapping collaborations, creative collisions, and inspirational work.
Are you curious and have some questions? Let us know!
Hiring Manager
Haval Haider
Mail: haval.haider@volvo.com
Phone: 031-3229896
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7278883