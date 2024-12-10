C++ / Python Developer
Flightradar24 is looking for an experienced, well-rounded developer with both C++ and Python experience to expand our team in Stockholm, Sweden. You will play an important role in building and improving our back-end systems, processing very high volumes of aviation data like flight positions each day.
Your work will improve the experience of millions of daily Flightradar24 users, as well as enable our business and enterprise customers to effectively integrate our aviation data and services with their businesses.
Note that this position requires that you are able to work in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you'll do
Develop our back-end systems using modern C++ and Python on a Linux platform, using open source tools like RabbitMQ, Redis, Kafka and MySQL, as well as cloud services
Improve our flight tracking and enriched data services, processing real-time updates from our network of Raspberry Pi-based ADS-B receivers all around the world (around 40,000 devices and growing)
Design and implement big data streaming, ingestion, and event processing using both cloud and on-premise SQL and NoSQL systems
Expand our flight event detection logic and find new ways to use our data
Improve robustness of our systems using cloud infrastructure like AWS and Azure, and tools like Terraform, Ansible, Docker, and Kubernetes
Apply analytic and algorithmic skills to solve software design and aviation tracking challenges
Who you are
Experienced software engineer with at least 4 years of professional development, ideally in online/web services environments and with similar tech stacks
Experience with modern C++ '23, STL and Boost, as well as an understanding of data structures, algorithms and their use cases and efficiency
Skilled at Python 3 and its library modules, going beyond basic scripting and on to larger production-critical applications including multiple instances and concurrency
Passionate about development best practices and quality efforts, such as test-driven development, unit testing, code reviews, continuous integration, etc.
You know how to design simple, performant, testable, and maintainable software
You love what you do and are passionate about code and technology
You have a university degree in computer science or similar
You have strong written and spoken English
Experience with Machine Learning would be a bonus
If you have experience with aviation data standards including ADS-B, that's a big plus
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
