C# Developer to Axis Communications in Lund
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-12-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make a real impact as a software developer? Join Axis Communications ss a Software Developer and work on cutting-edge video management systems that not only protect - but transform how the world approaches security and efficiency.
Axis Communications is a global leader in network video solutions, driving innovation and setting the standard for video surveillance and security. Headquartered in Lund, Axis is a pioneer in smart technology that empowers businesses and organizations to enhance security, optimize operations, and improve customer experiences.
About the Team
As a software developer at Axis, you will join the VMS team, the backbone of the product offering. This team develops Axis Camera Station and Pro solutions that integrate cameras, video recorders, and software for both desktop and mobile platforms. The team is also responsible for the CORE system, which serves as the foundation for both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop codebase and create new features to improve the customer experience
• Handle tickets, resolve issues, and plan for seamless deliveries
• Join daily stand-ups, share insights in internal demos, and collaborate on code reviews to push boundaries as a team
• Engage in pair programming and threat modeling to ensure that solutions are secure, efficient, and innovative
Who are we looking for?
You are driven by curiosity and see every challenge as a learning opportunity and are not afraid to ask questions or step into unfamiliar territory to grow. Collaboration is second nature to you. You excel at working across teams, building relationships, and starting meaningful conversations. You are not just comfortable reaching out to others-you thrive on it, knowing the best answers often lie beyond your immediate circle.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in in system development, game development or equivalent
• At least 2 years of experience in C#/.NET development
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Bonus skills:
• Understanding or knowledge within other programming languages is a plus
• Experience in writing testable code
• Experience in using Github as a tool
• Experience with video surveillance or security solutions is a bonus, but your curiosity and ambition matter most
About us
At Framtiden, we're dedicated to making a real difference in people's lives by connecting them with the right opportunities and colleagues. As specialists in recruitment, we excel in matching top talent with the perfect roles, helping you find a workplace where you can truly thrive. With locations in seven Swedish cities and in Oslo, we have a strong local presence and extensive network.
For this role, you'll start your journey as an employee with Framtiden, providing you with full support and resources from our team. Join us at Framtiden, where your career growth is our priority!
Terms and Conditions
Start Date: May 2025
Location: Lund
Working Hours: 08:00 - 17:00 with flexible hours
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_50043_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
null haris.haskic@framtiden.com Jobbnummer
9050458