C++ Developer (Deep Learning)
2025-09-23
Join a forward-thinking team driving AI innovation. Our client develops advanced deep learning solutions in C++ for high-performance applications that transform industries-be part of groundbreaking projects.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a C++ Developer specializing in Deep Learning, you will be instrumental in building and optimizing the core AI infrastructure. This role involves working on high-performance computing solutions and collaborating closely with AI researchers. You will contribute to the development of cutting-edge deep learning applications, ensuring their efficiency and scalability.
You are offered a dynamic and international work environment. Here, you are welcomed into a setting where expertise and innovation converge to drive the development of cutting-edge technology. If you are passionate about contributing to the future of self-driving vehicles and thrive in an international context, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design and implement high-performance C++ code for deep learning models.
• Optimize existing deep learning algorithms for efficiency and scalability.
• Collaborate with research scientists to integrate new AI advancements.
• Develop and maintain robust software infrastructure for machine learning pipelines.
• Debug and troubleshoot complex systems.
• Participate in code reviews and contribute to architectural discussions.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Advanced knowledge of C++ programming.
• Good understanding of deep learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch).
• Basic knowledge of machine learning concepts and algorithms.
• Experience with performance optimization techniques.
• Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git).
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge of CUDA or other GPU programming.
• Experience with distributed systems.
• Developed and deployed deep learning models in production.
• Familiarity with Python for scripting and data analysis.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Quality-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
