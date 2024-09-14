Buyer within Direct Material Procurement
This position will give you the opportunity to join a cutting-edge EV company and change the future of e-mobility. You will have the responsibility to drive the work of securing sourcing strategies, identify new supplier/technologies and the development of existing supplier relationship within Electric Propulsion in close collaboration with R&D and other stakeholders.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This is an opportunity for you who have approximately 3-6 years of experience of procurement within the automotive industry. You will take place in an international organisation who is the number one leading supplier within its industry. It is a fast paced and ever-changed company, therefor we require you to be optimistic of change and can adapt to new situations quickly. Your team is global with a total of 6 team members where 5 of them is located at the HQ in Sweden and 1 in the Shanghai office. All buyers are on senior level.
Your main responsibilities is to perform procurement according to strategies that is defined together with R&D and negotiate commercial and legal agreements. Drive sustainability in the supply chain together with the sustainability team and review purchase requisitions and identify and select contract/suppliers in accordance with defined strategies and agreements. In addition, you will advise stakeholders on procurement issues, providing support and guidance at all stages of the procurement cycle as well as on modifications in requests and define and take corrective actions to improve contracts compliance and continuously track supplier performance on quality and cost. Further more you will perform necessary market analysis to support sourcing activity and create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and internal stakeholders. Finally, you will initiate and conduct supplier evaluations and supplier audits and take an active role in developing and supporting efficient standardized req-to-pay processes.
This is a temp job as a consultant by Academic Work. Start of assignment will be the 7 th of January 2025 and continue until 1 st of August 2026.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• On board suppliers
• Negotiate contracts
• Place purchasing orders, make change orders and follow up with payment
• Secure and track deliveries
• Coordinate ingoing components to EDU assembly
• Present and align with R&D for ongoing procurement work
• Perform market test
• Finalize and sign agreements
• Initiate and control cost reduction work with all suppliers
• Finalize RFI and RFQ
• Evaluate and understand legal terms and conditions
• Follow up on contractual agreements
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have automotive procurement experience approximately 3-6 years - even better if it is from Propulsion and Electric Drive Unit
• You who have experience from setting up contracts
• You who is fluent in English, written and speech
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from Propulsion and Electric Drive Unit
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
It is important that you are flexible, outgoing and a social person. The organisation is an ever-changing company, and you therefor need to be able to adapt and change direction quickly.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
