Buyer, Direct Material
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Buyer within direct material to join a procurement organization in the powertrain domain. You will work in a developing and challenging area together with a procurement team across EU and China and collaborate closely with stakeholders such as R&D, Strategy & Business, Manufacturing & Logistics and other key functions. The assignment focuses on securing production materials to engine plants in Europe and China, with high quality and strong commercial value.
The work is carried out in a remote desktop environment, and you are expected to use your own equipment when needed.
Job DescriptionDrive and develop purchasing activities within base engine components
Identify and implement cost reduction initiatives
Act as the main point of contact towards suppliers
Perform market benchmarking and supplier evaluations
Run strategic sourcing activities and lead negotiations
Collaborate with internal stakeholders and "internal customers" across functions
Manage ordering activities and handle agreements
Develop and optimize the supplier base
RequirementsBusiness or Technical university degree (or equivalent)
Experience from commercial and/or engineering work (2-5 year), including commercial negotiations
Legal knowledge
Strong business acumen combined with high integrity
Ability to prioritize your work and deliver on time
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
Ability to work in a remote desktop environment and use your own equipment when necessary
Nice to haveExperience from procurement within powertrain systems and accessories
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7256853-1849187". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9750604