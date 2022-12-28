Buyer
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo CE is truly a global company that believes in the advantage of a diverse and creative workplace that brings out the best in everyone.
Do you want to join us in our transformation journey?
This is us
You will be a part of our diverse and engaged team responsible for Aftermarket Purchasing in Europe. We are 12 experienced buyers working in a regional set-up with colleagues around the world. We will gladly share our expertise and experience with you!
As a Buyer for Volvo Construction Equipment in Eskilstuna, you will be responsible for the aftermarket purchasing for a set portfolio of suppliers and commodities. You will collaborate with key stakeholders (internally and externally) to meet customer expectations, while supporting various operational and strategic objectives. A strong focus is on availability and cost in a true cross-functional and multi-cultural environment. We value work life balance to ensure that you can perform your best.
Who are you
We are curious to get to know you! To be successful in the role you need to have a business mindset, be target-oriented, performance driven with strong commercial acumen. You enjoy working in teams as well as independent driving and completing tasks. Your technical understanding and analytical mindset enable you to challenge the existing setup. You are confident acting in an international environment where the use of English both verbal and in written communication is natural for you.
Required education and experience
Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering or economics
Work experience within Purchasing and/or Supply Chain having a holistic view
General technical understanding and interest
Your future Manager, Marita Blomstrand, describe the work as a Buyer:
The transformation journey has started! Working as a buyer in our aftermarket team is exciting, dynamic, and fun! Everything we do starts with people! We strongly believe in personal development and continuous improvement. Supporting our aftermarket business means that we have a strong customer focus in everything we do. Our supplier base is key for us therefore effective communication and a collaborative mindset are success factors for our team.
If you 're interested, give me a call and I will gladly tell you more about us and the position. I am really looking forward to your application!
Marita Blomstrand, Head of Aftermarket Purchasing Europe
Phone: +46 16 541 4215
Trade Union contacts
Unionen Kicki Höller +46 16 541 4444
Akademikerna Patrik Sandberg +46 16 541 6229
Ledarna Pasi Järvelä +46 16 541 5682
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7296941