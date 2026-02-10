Buyer
2026-02-10
We are currently looking for a flexible and self-propelled Buyer to work for a start-up within the automotive industry.
Work Description and Responsibilities:
As a Buyer you will manage the daily operations with supplier sourcing's, send out RFQs, collect bids, negotiate contracts etc. You will support operations on a daily basis by continuously challenging the suppliers performance through negotiations for existing parts and/or services to increase efficiency. Responsible to make sure that the segment strategy is implemented through the selection of the right suppliers following the speed sourcing process. You will create reports and represent your segment.
Experience required:
We think you have worked for a minimum 3 years as a Buyer preferably in the automotive industry
Degree in Purchasing, Business, Economics or similar
Experience from sourcing, negotiations and in signing agreements with selected suppliers
Contribute to segment business plan & be an active member in the global network of commodity and project buyers
Manage and negotiate product/processes changes for Revenue segments
Used to working in a global environment
Plus if you have experience from (and enjoy) working in a start-up, where you need to be flexible and take broader ownership
Skills required:
Used to working daily in Excel
Fluent in English, both written and spoken, Swedish is also a big plus
Excellent communication and networking skills
Business Acumen
Self-driven and autonomous
Excellent Negotiation skills
You can create processes and improve ways of working, while performig operative daily tasks
You have integrity and can create trust
In this particular role you need to have an interest of the IT segment and buying IT systems/licences but not solely
Skilled user of various Purchasing tools such as SAP Fieldglass, Ariba etc.
Personal skills:
High focus on personality for this role. You need to have a postive and pro-active mindset and a great team spirit. You like or might have a background in customer service and like to support both stakeholders and suppliers. You can easily build networks and collaborate with all levels. Social skills are key.
Additional info:
