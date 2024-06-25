Business Translator
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
Electrolux is committed to developing new and improved ways of offering our products and services, therefore we are looking for a person to join our mission to improve our product offerings that increase consumer engagement and drive profitable growth across all the business areas.
The core mission of this role is to help the DXO Data & Analytics create the Electrolux model of how we want to review our data, insights and analytics in order to personalize our offerings to maximize the average revenue per consumer and hence their lifetime value. This is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting consumer-centric, data-driven growth and transformation journey.
This role is highly evolving around evaluating information gathered from multiple data sources, reconciling conflicts, decomposing high-level information into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding.
What you'll do:
• You will work with domain business analysts and experts to understands the strategic needs of the business, identify & structure opportunities that can be solved through data & analytics and you will be able to translate the need into possible new use cases in both business and technical language.
• Your daily challenges include analyzing commercial and consumer data, elicit key information using document analysis, requirements, surveys, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task and workflow analysis.
• You will communicate and collaborate with team to analyze information and functional requirements and deliver analytics artifacts and solutions.
• You will collaborate with architects, data & visualization engineers, Product Owners and subject matter experts/business analysts to establish the technical vision and evaluate tradeoffs between usability and performance requirements.
• You will aggregate existing Electrolux data and external sources and transpose hypothesis and methodology into relevant metrics & applications, develop together with D&A Engineering team customized solutions to link data, show in specific layouts, store, locate, and retrieve data, and information using the appropriate infrastructure & tools.
Who you are:
• Bi-lingual: You understand both business language and technical and naturally act as a translation bridge between the two, i.e. explain technical concepts and building blocks of the product in business friendly language and vice-versa.
• Excellent collaborator & communicator: You have proven ability to form strong cross-functional relationships with varying business partners promoting a strong sense of "we're all in it together".
• Data Analytics - You are enterprising, curious, persistent and strategic and have very good experience from previous analysis work, working with different analytics tools.
• Data driven - You naturally leverage data and drive optimization; you have a strong analytical mind. You have experience in coordinating analytics and data science projects and teams.
• Agile - You are familiar with working in agile teams, have a sense of urgency, analyzing and adapting to different situations, quickly understanding changes and reacting confidently and decisively. Demonstrated ability to learn fast and a hunger for continual learning.
Qualifications:
• Academic degree in (business) computer science or a comparable training
• 5 years+ experience in the field of data-driven analysis, working as Business Translator, Business Analyst or Developer
• Sound understanding of systems integration concepts
• Experience in analytics development and handling of a wide range of analytical tools and applications (e.g. Power BI, Qlik products)
• Critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Forward-looking working style, ability to work in a team and a high level of commitment
• Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
• Fluent in English, any other language is a plus
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefit highlights include:
· Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
