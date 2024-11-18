Business Support Assistant (Entry Level)
About Us
Sterling Advisers AB is a leading consultancy firm specializing in construction, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. Our expertise spans project management, cost control, quality assurance, procurement, and sustainability studies, including renewable energy and waste management solutions. We also advise on real estate acquisition and manage properties across various sectors, from housing to logistics.
To support our growing operations, we are looking for a motivated Business Support Assistant to join our team, focusing on finance and administrative tasks. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone starting their career to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Role Overview
As a Business Support Assistant, you will provide essential support to our finance and administration teams, ensuring smooth operations across projects and business units.
Key Responsibilities
Financial administration: Assist in managing invoices, expense tracking, and purchase orders.
Data management: Maintain accurate financial and project records using internal systems.
Reporting support: Help prepare financial and operational reports for internal and external stakeholders.
Budget tracking: Collaborate with team members to monitor project budgets and expenditures.
Document management: Organize and maintain financial and administrative documents.
Administrative tasks: Provide general administrative support, including scheduling meetings and coordinating with suppliers and clients.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who is:
Organized and detail-oriented, with excellent time management skills.
Proactive and eager to learn, with a willingness to take on new challenges.
A strong communicator, comfortable collaborating with colleagues and external partners.
Customer-focused, ensuring that internal and external stakeholders receive the best service.
Requirements
A degree or vocational qualification in Finance, Business Administration, Accounting, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Strong skills in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel.
Basic understanding of finance and accounting principles.
Good communication skills in Swedish and English.
Previous experience in an administrative or finance-related role is a plus but not required.
What We Offer
Competitive entry-level salary and benefits.
Opportunities for professional development and career growth.
A chance to work on exciting projects in construction, real estate, and renewable energy.
A collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Union Opinion
This position aligns with industry standards, and a union opinion has been obtained or will be sought in accordance with regulations.
How to Apply
Submit your application through Arbetsförmedlingen or email your CV and cover letter to afasheyi@stapeint.com
. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so apply as soon as possible.
Contact
For questions about the role, please contact Omogbai.
Join Sterling Advisers AB as a Business Support Assistant and contribute to meaningful projects shaping the future of construction, infrastructure, and sustainability!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-17
E-post: afasheyi@stapeint.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sterling advisers AB
(org.nr 559317-8394) Jobbnummer
9015577