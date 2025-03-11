Business Process Manager - Customer Relationship Management
Volvo Business Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking an experienced Business Process Manager to develop the vision and roadmap for our Customer Relationship Management (CRM) integration and implementation.
What you will do
• Analyze, design and optimize business processes specifically related to customer interactions, leveraging CRM systems to improve customer experience and overall business performance by streamlining workflows and data management.
• Evaluate existing customer-facing processes within the CRM system to identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies and areas for improvement including lead generation and customer support interactions.
• Communicate and train teams on new CRM processes and functionalities, ensuring smooth adoption and integration of new ways of working into standard operations.
• Liaise with business leads and subject matter experts (SMEs) in local markets to gather requirements and ensure their needs are met and in line with initiative objectives
• Collaborate closely with the D&IT organization to drive day-to-day operational activities and prioritize tasks to achieve initiative objectives - acting as delegated business owner for CRM
• Collaborate closely with the Business Process Manager (BPM) for Parter Engagement and Sales Process
• Structure the initiative by establishing strong governance frameworks and communication strategies.
• Prepare and present reports on the initiative's progress and performance to senior management..
Your future team
You will report directly to the SVP, Marketing & Communications. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrates superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as ability handling confidential information and working with a high level of integrity and ethics.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.
• Proven experience in a similar role, preferably in a presales or sales environment.
• Strong leadership and project management skills.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data and make informed decisions.
• Proficiency in CRM software and Microsoft Office Suite.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience in the technology or digital services industry.
• Knowledge of market trends and competitive landscape.
Personal Attributes:
• Results-oriented with a proactive approach to problem-solving.
• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
• Ability to adapt to a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.
• High level of integrity and professionalism.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19001-43234441". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Khosro Panah +46 739029269 Jobbnummer
9215500