Business Performance Manager
Resurs Bank AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2025-02-13
Resurs is the second largest provider of unsecured consumer loans in the Nordics. With new ownership, a new leadership team, and an ambitious growth strategy, we are looking for a Business Performance Manager to lead efforts for tracking performance, uncovering insights, and accelerating improvements that move our business forward.
Get an idea of the role
As part of the Consumer team for Loans & Insurance, you will take ownership of performance tracking, reporting, and KPI follow-up, ensuring that we identify deviations early and act on them effectively. You will collaborate closely with business owners within the team to define key metrics, streamline reporting processes, and turn insights into impactful actions. We always have an improving mindset where we turn insights into activities which we ensure that we deliver on. This role combines analytics, business acumen, and a proactive mindset within a tight-knit team, while overseeing reporting to key stakeholders.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Optimizing, developing, and automating business reporting to enhance efficiency and insights.
Ensuring we meet our targets across all Nordic markets by identifying opportunities and driving initiatives for business growth.
Leading operational excellence efforts in collaboration with teams across Product, Customer Service, and Marketing.
Working closely with internal stakeholders, including Marketing, Legal, Outbound Sales, Pricing, and Product Development.
Improving process efficiency and profitability within the business segment.
Overseeing budget and forecast planning, while delivering ad-hoc analyses and reports.
Managing collaborations with external partners and suppliers to strengthen business performance.
On a personal level
We are seeking someone who is curious, pushes initiatives forward, and thrives on driving development. A sharp analytical mind combined with strong business acumen is key, along with curiosity and the ability to collaborate effectively. Success in this role comes from building strong relationships-both internally and externally-while staying proactive and focused on impact.
Key qualities and experience
University degree in business, economics, or a related field.
At least 2 years' experience from a similar role within business performance, analytics, finance, or commercial operations.
Fluency in both Swedish and English.
Strong analytical skills, with the ability to work with data and insights to optimize business performance.
Experience from SAS, Qlikview or Power BI is highly valued.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and a team of around 700 colleagues, we are committed to delivering long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Being named a career company for the past six years, we have a strong focus on emphasizing both personal and professional growth. With an inclusive and diverse culture, we create a workplace where employees are valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.
Join an internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
