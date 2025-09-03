Business Mobility Coordinator
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla logistikjobb i Ludvika
2025-09-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
By 2050, energy demand will have increased by 50% compared to today, and HVDC will be a prerequisite for meeting this demand in a greener, smarter, and more sustainable way. Both the HVDC market and the target for our new HVDC quality solutions and products are growing.
To be able to carry out all the upcoming and challenging projects we have in front of us, we need to strengthen our team. The Business Mobility team has the general responsibility to oversee, support and in some instances execute, the necessary activities related to the compliant, on-time, and correct mobilization of Hitachi Energy employees assigned to work on HVDC Construction sites worldwide.
As such, the Business Mobility Coordinator needs to ensure that Hitachi Energy as a company and our employees comply with all defined legal requirements for their mobilization to the Construction sites, including but not limited to tax and immigration aspects. The Business Mobility Coordinator is also responsible that all travelers (internal and external) are informed about rules, regulations and arrangements connected to site works in every specific project.
How You'll Make an Impact
Ensure compliance with national regulations for deploying employees and contingent workers.
Ensure employees meet country-specific tax and immigration requirements and are equipped for both country and project-specific needs.
Ensure awareness of all rules related to project location, customer, and setup, and that site travel complies accordingly.
Collaborate with HR Tax to inform internal employees about tax regulations and assist with registration when needed.
Collaborate with Global Mobility for compliant mobilization of resources to the worldwide sites.
Collaborate with Supply department for compliant mobilization, visa applications, and external resource management.
Ensure site readiness, including training, protective equipment, onboarding support, and project-specific guidelines for all site personnel.
Support Construction and Commissioning line managers with the onboarding of internal resources globally
Your Background
You have a willingness to learn and explore new areas
Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role
Good communication and networking skills are essential to collaborate with various stakeholders in the organization
You hold a degree from High school or University
Ability to work in fast changing environment with a high service availability
Knowledge of HVDC routines is a plus
Proficiency in English and Swedish is a must
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge - apply today!
Recruiting manager Sofia Fallman sofia.fallman@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107 38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107 38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollestedt +46 107 38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9489940