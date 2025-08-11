Business Manager Compact Business Unit
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla chefsjobb i Eskilstuna
2025-08-11
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At the VCE Compact Business Unit, you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven business Manager for sales activities through targeted Volvo dealers with a bundle of Volvo Compact Products and Services. These also include E-Mob machines.
Your scope will be: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Sweden market area.
The business Manager will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to drive dealer participation, product competence and confidence, and overall sales growth.
This role requires a team player with a strong understanding of the compact equipment market and industry, excellent communication skills, and a proven track record in sales and territory management.
This role will also be part of a larger team that focusses on Compact Equipment Sales growth through all Channels to Market.
Sales Strategy Development and Implementation: Through working with the relevant Market Area team, develop and implement comprehensive sales strategies to penetrate the compact equipment market, with a focus on dealer participation, increasing sales volume including services and market share.
Compact E-Mob Strategy and Development: Build upon the early development of our EMOB strategy to continue to drive the market and customer transformation to electric machines.
Dealer Integration into the Compact Market: Drive sales and support competencies within the dealer network which supports increased sales volumes and customer satisfaction.
Market Analysis: Conduct market research and analysis to identify customer opportunities by segments and by branch locations. Stay informed with industry trends, competitor activities, and market dynamics. Arrange and attend Trade Shows to support sales of Volvo products.
Sales Activities / Forecasting / Reporting: Actively participate in the dealer's development of forecasting stock requirements, sales training, demonstrating, fleet development and sales forecasting. Prepare accurate sales forecasts and reports for management review.
Support Activities: Work closely with the Service Market Managers to coordinate the required service, parts support and attachment opportunities.
Product Knowledge and Promotion: Stay updated on product features, specifications, and benefits. Collaborate with marketing teams to develop promotional materials and campaigns tailored to market needs.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams including marketing, operations, and customer service to ensure seamless execution of sales strategies and exceptional customer experience. Be the link between the assigned market areas and the dealers and the Compact OEM organizations.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring these key skills:
Applies understanding of construction equipment industry and Sales Channels to maximize the dealer's efforts in representing compact equipment.
Self-motivated and self-starter.
Exhibits a personal sense of urgency and follows through on dealer support needs.
Strong interpersonal skills to build and maintain strong relationships. Demonstrates effective conflict resolution skills.
Ability to manage multiple priorities and balance short-term and long-term needs.
Good business acumen and applies advanced influence skills to achieve win-win results in negotiations/proposals /improvements discussions, etc.
Anticipates market trends and initiates strategies to take advantage of changes.
Sets and communicates high performance standards for self and others. Maintains and promotes the highest moral and ethical standards. Ability to originate and implement effective business process changes. Take risks and make quick decisions when required.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Education/Professional Qualifications required for the position:
Minimum 5 years practical commercial working experience, preferably in Compact Equipment
Direct selling and negotiation skills
OEM experience in working within a distribution model preferred.
Good financial acumen
Minimum Bachelor's degree in engineering, marketing, finance, or management
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Prefered location is Eskilstuna, but other possible locations are Konz or Belley.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Bolindervägen (visa karta
)
631 85 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9452457