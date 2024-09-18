Business Intelligence Manager
Scania Trucks - Business Intelligence and Analytics
Do you want to solve complex problems and test bold hypotheses? To you want to be a pioneer, taking Scania Trucks into the age of data? Do you want to further accelerate the solutions journey, completely centering around our customers - both in terms of sustainability and profitability? Then you think like us.
Do you also like reaching objectives as a team, having peers to bounce ideas with and a team spirit where we support each other? Then you will enjoy working with us!
Who we are
Scania Trucks is picking up speed in the solution provider journey, customer collaboration journey and data journey, and our team 'Business Intelligence and Analytics' is at the fore front. We develop new ways of working and we provide insights to teams around us. We do this by connecting the so far unconnected data and we are slowly moving into the predictive arena. As Scania Trucks is responsible for the whole trucks business, sales volume and profitability of both vehicles and services, the impact of our work is both important and immediate.
About the role
We are now looking for the successor of one of our consultants who has been the technical backbone in our team. As part of Scania Trucks so we work in the center of the business, in very close cooperation with all business owners. The work mostly aims at getting tools and reports in place building on Power BI and Power Apps, and includes everything from getting the data connections in place to the design of dash boards. It also includes coaching our more business oriented Business Intelligence Analysts in technical questions. The overall objectives are to increase process automation and our ability to make good data driven decisions.
Role summary
Expert developer of Data Models, Power BI reports, Power Apps tools and other process automation tools
Technical expert co-creating Power BI reports, Power Apps tools and other process automation tools
Partner in other analyses, where your knowledge in the available data, data models, APIs and you creative mind will lead to better conclusions and decisions
Active driver of a harmonized and accessible infrastructure, that facilitates connections of data between data sources
Who you are
To be successful, you combine the relevant technical development competencies with personal skills in both coaching business owners to be good stake holders and in co-developing with other Business Intelligence Managers. You are patient, methodological, pedagogical and humble towards the importance of different stakeholders' areas of competency. Being a team player is central. You probably have experience from the IT landscape of Scania or another big company.
You strive to build wide contact networks with long term relationships through good team work, communication, structure and trust. A great passion for the success of Scania's customers and for our ability to meet the Science Based Targets is a plus!
You have skills in Power BI, advanced DAX, Power Query M, SQL and data models and it's an advantage if you also know Power Apps, Python, Snowflake/Dremio or similar and Power BI Service.
You have a Master's Degree in Data Science or similar education and practical experience. You are more than five years into your career and are looking for your next big challenge.
If you think that you are suitable for this position, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. At Scania Trucks Business Intelligence and Analytics we celebrate difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude and interest in the success of Scania's customers and our ability to meet the science based targets might compensate for this!
For any questions, please contact Karl-Johan Priem at karl-johan.priem@scania.com
