Business Expert, Treasury
2024-02-29
Job Description
Do you have a passion for Fashion, Tech, and Treasury? Join us on our exciting journey!
We are looking for a talented business expert to join us and become a member of the Treasury team within the CFO Office. Treasury is responsible for the financing and banking related activities of the H&M Group including cash management, foreign exchange, financial risks management and corporate finance. The team is a supportive and cooperative function to the entire H&M Group organization, in all matters related to Treasury. Within the Finance policy framework, our aim is to bring value to the business by providing expertise in the field and assure optimal banking and funding structure at the best price possible. Aligned with our visionary goals, we are committed to support and drive for automated digitalized solutions.
As Business Expert within Treasury, you will work agile in a cross-competence team with a common goal to assure that the product development is in line with business needs and will help solve business problems for customers and business end users.
Key Responsibilities:
Support the Product Manager responsible from Business Tech with rollout of global solutions and identifying new treasury solution features based on business opportunities and by assessing feasibility and requirements.
Act as a partner to cross-functional stakeholders with the aim of supporting Implementation of IT solutions, processes, and ways of working that are compliant with Treasury regulations and principles.
Accountable for making sure the IT processes/products meet the Treasury needs and bring value to the business. You will work closely with Treasury management and -specialists, but also product managers, engineers, product designers and other stakeholders, focusing on pinpointing and prioritize wanted effects for the processes/products and how these can be realized go give business value.
Ensuring the process meets value by taking on the change management perspective in relation to Treasury and other stakeholders. Translating business needs to be implemented in the digital solutions.
Deliverables:
Deliver a Treasury Business Roadmap while participating in delivering an IT roadmap leading to realization of the functions' overall goals.
Qualifications
As a Business Expert within Treasury, we believe that you are comfortable taking on responsibility, with a structured and organized approach. You have experience of project work and are comfortable delivering and meeting deadlines in dynamic work environments. You're truly hands-on and detail-oriented with a solution-oriented approach, willing to take initiative, build trust, and drive meaningful change. We believe you are an open minded, collaborative, communicative and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism and acts as a role model for our values.
What you need to succeed:
Minimum of 5 years of experience within the area of Treasury, with a strong understanding for the fundamentals of Treasury from a multinational perspective.
Experience from and strong interest in digital solutions, new technology and integrations.
Good knowledge of MS Office, Power BI with advanced Excel and experience from SAP solutions or equivalent Treasury systems.
Skilled in analyzing and interpreting Treasury related tasks, with strong analytical skills to prioritize effectively.
Good communication skills with fluency in English (both written and spoken).
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to the agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 14th of March. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry.
