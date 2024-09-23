Business Engagement Lead
ABOUT US
The Absolut Group (TAG) holds global responsibility for the production, packaging development, innovation and strategic marketing of an extensive range of premium spirits brands. They include the iconic Absolut Vodka, Beefeater, the world's most awarded gin, Malibu, the leading flavored rum and Kahlua, the number one coffee liqueur, along with a selection of agave spirits, including Altos tequila and craft gins such as Monkey 47. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, The Absolut Group is part of Pernod Ricard, a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry.
We strive to redefine the global spirit market and the world we live in by inspiring people of all backgrounds to come together to mix ideas and drinks, respectfully and responsibly. And we have a true long-term commitment to sustainability - doing the right thing for consumers, society, the environment and our people.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Joining us means working in our Global Tech team that operates in an agile manner within a dynamic and innovative product organization. As a key player, you'll have the opportunity to enhance efficiency, foster creativity, and play a pivotal role in our product development process and shape the path of our cutting-edge products.
You will be part of a team of experts, developing synergies with the other Business Engagement Leads across Pernod Ricard, and work closely to C3 Proximity Lead, Corporate & Operations Proximity Lead and Tech Success Director as well as other key internal and external stakeholders.
Finally, you will report to the Brand Co's Proximity Director, building jointly the strategy and long-term roadmap for your Pernod Ricard affiliate - The Absolut Group. This is a permanent position based in Stockholm.
In this role you will be responsible for:
Securing market relevancy of Tech strategy and roadmap: Create a strong relationship with the Senior Leadership Team members. Understand business priorities and monitor pain points within TAG, coordinating with Proximity Leads to identify needs by domain, and interacting closely with your business counterparts at TAG. Translate business priorities and pain points into ideas for product backlog and articulate them with global product teams.
Managing and steering of TAG Tech roadmap: Working with affiliate Senior Leadership to understand business priorities and roadmap, own and communicate Tech roadmap to key stakeholders (TAG leaders), ensuring regular communications to affiliates and Brand Co Proximity Director.
Driving business engagement across TAG: Act as TAG 's single point of contact for all tech-related matters and participate in the Affiliate Leadership Meeting on the tech agenda, to present the evolution of the tech roadmap and lead arbitrage. Promote and align with TAG leaders on tech strategy and roadmap.
Securing deployment and adoption of global products at TAG level: Oversee and support roll-out and change management activities performed by Proximity teams to ensure local adoption and value realization of global products.
ABOUT YOU
You possess a strong background in Tech, combined with a keen strategic vision and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously ensuring a seamless and efficient workflow. You are highly organized, structured, and agile, with a proven track record of thriving in fast-paced environments. You foster cross-functional collaboration and build strong relationships to drive Tech initiatives and overall strategic growth.
Bachelor's degree in IT, or relevant experience within Tech.
Experience within consulting firms together with ERP implementation experience would be highly appreciated.
Experience working with agile principles as well as adoption and change management methods & tools
Strong understanding of business end-to-end process
OUR OFFER
At The Absolut Group, we are the thinking and doing of all our brilliant people. Be audacious and to go after your dreams right from the start - and you will thrive in a passionate and progressive environment where we collaborate across borders. Be committed to a sustainable supply chain, a safe, inclusive workplace, and a responsible consumer culture, and we can achieve real change together.
With our spirit of belonging, we create a culture of what we call convivialité. It's the magic of human connections that makes things happen. You are welcome to The Absolut Group for who you are. We believe that an inclusive workplace with diversity of experiences and perspectives creates a vibrant work environment and mirrors our global consumers.
