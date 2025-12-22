Business Development Support
2025-12-22
The Business Development Support role will play an important part supporting our current partners assess and execute upon growth opportunities. You will be an integral part of the Global Franchise team and work closely with the Head of Business Development for Franchise as well as work closely with our partners and support functions, especially CD&G, Business Tech and Supply Chain.
The Franchise team is growing as we continue to offer better support for our existing partners and add new partners, new markets, new brands and drive growth for the Group. The team is very diverse with nationalities from over 10 countries working with partners in Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa and South America.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Support Existing Partner with Growth Opportunities:
Work closely with franchise partners to optimize the store portfolio as well as identify and develop growth opportunities and roadmaps. This could include - New Stores, New Concepts or New Brands.
Analyze market trends and franchise performance to recommend different strategies and support the Team and Partner with execution.
Provide strategic guidance and support to partners to optimize their business operations and profitability.
Work closely with Expansion/Retail Team, helping support for signings and project approvals.
Work closely with the team to help set growth playbooks, goals and budgets per partner.
Ensure all business cases are well-researched, data-driven, and aligned with the company's strategic goals.
Support New Partners:
Support Head of New Markets and Head of Business Development for Franchise when analysing and reviewing new partner or new market opportunities.
This could include - business case analysis, Market due Diligence, Partner due diligence, competitor mapping etc.
Help with different tasks when on boarding a new partner and ensuring they become integrated into the business.
Project Management:
Help with the onboarding of new partners into the group.
Project manage the timeline and key deliverables of a new partner and ensure that all teams and functions are delivering according to timelines within Franchise.
Help solve problems and challenges that a new partner may face coming into the group.
Help setup a clear way of working with partners - common sharepoints, templates, way of working, documentation etc.
General Support:
Coordinate with internal teams to ensure timely and efficient project execution.
Provide ongoing support and guidance to partners during the store development process.
Be a bridge between Global Retail Team and Partners to help share latest information e.g. Format Development, New Ways of working etc.
Support Portfolio Brands when the needs arise to assess opportunities and new partner/markets.
Support franchise partners in different adhoc requests as the cases arise.
Support Head of Franchise with different adhoc requests as the cases arise.
WHO YOU ARE
3+ experience working with retail store portfolio and expansion
A collaborative leader with strong business acumen and a growth mindset
Skilled in negotiation and confident navigating complex stakeholder landscapes
A clear communicator who can simplify the complex and build strong relationships
Analytical and creative-able to turn insights into actionable strategies
A natural problem-solver who thrives in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment
Someone who lives our values and brings them to life in your daily work
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our head office in Stockholm. Ready to take the leap? Apply now with your application. For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying. We are excited to welcome you to our team and start this incredible journey together!
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
