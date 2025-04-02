Business Development Manager, Nordics
Business Development Manager, Nordics
Location: Remote first, based in Stockholm.
Remuneration: Competitive salary + bonus based on performance.
Reports to: Head of Business Unit Nordics.
Are you a bold, insightful business developer who thrives on challenging assumptions? Do you want to take the open-source ecosystem Elixir/Erlang to the next level in the Nordics? If you excel at shaping customers' strategy and decisions as a trusted advisor, this role is for you!
Erlang Solutions builds transformative solutions for the world's most ambitious companies. As a global technology leader focused on the Erlang/Elixir open-source ecosystem, we work with customers from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies like Mastercard and Meta. With headquarters in London and offices in Stockholm, Krakow and Budapest, our distributed team spans Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Today we are 120+ colleagues and are a part of the Trifork group with over 1,200 people.
Our Nordics business unit in Stockholm has a diverse mix of curious, competent, creative collaborators that have doubled our revenues over the past five years. As a leader in digital critical infrastructure, e.g. fintech, media and telecom, we love succeeding with customers like Kivra, TV4 and Ericsson, and, evolving the Elixir/Erlang open-source ecosystem with passion and joy through our skilled and experienced consultants, innovative product and services, engaging training, swift support and inspiring conferences and meetups.
Now, we would like to take Klarna's, Telia's and WhatsApp's secret sauce to new startups and scaleups in the Nordics.
What we offer - an exciting role where ;-
You deliver, tune and tweak our go-to-market strategy for new customers in the digital critical infrastructure space, e.g. fintech, media, telecom and digital health, for the Nordics, to secure consistent and sustainable revenue and gross profit growth over the coming years.
You are a trusted advisor to our customers - promoting long-term, scalable relationships and shaping customer strategies and decisions around technology.
You proactively build and nurture relationships with customers and market influencers, creating near and long-term opportunities for growth and improving our reputation.
You work closely with the business unit leader and the wider team of Erlang Solutions and Trifork business units and partners to identify opportunities for growth through product/service enhancements and development.
What we're looking for ;-
A proven track-record of outbound sales, building and converting a large sales pipeline, providing complete transparency to the wider team to enable sustainable growth.
Ability to communicate with Nordic speaking customers.
Expertise in challenger/value selling with the ability to adapt to different customer types and while proactively mentoring other customer facing team members to ensure customer confidence and trust is retained.
Solid understanding of business and the application of technology to optimise processes and enhance customer service and profitability.
Extensive experience in technology, preferably including Erlang and Elixir.
A bias for start-ups and scale ups with a clear ability to thrive within high pace, agile and rigorous settings, ensuring near to mid-term results are achieved while building the capabilities for long-term success.
Desire to work with all levels within a business, from team members (e.g. software developers) to C-Suite (e.g. CEO, CFO or CTO), with high levels of empathy for their priorities and decision-making influencers.
A passion for self- and team development to continually enhance skills and increase the capacity for growth, together with the commitment to uphold our principles, collaborate proactively, and engage in healthy challenges to drive the best decisions and outcomes for our customers and the business
Erlang Solutions is an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our colleagues.
Join us in transforming the way Nordic businesses think about their challenges. Apply today! Så ansöker du
