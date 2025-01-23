Business Development Manager
2025-01-23
Company Description
The IKEA brand is one of the most successful home furnishing brands in the world. We are a values-driven company with a passion for life at home. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people.
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe that your values are more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Welcome to Category Area Wood, the home to four wood related categories. With around 200+ co-workers and 150 suppliers across the world, we create a strong wood supply chain for more sustainable and affordable IKEA products for the many.
Wood is an essential material and important part of the IKEA heritage. We can proudly say that around 60% of our sales in IKEA are connected to wood-based products. In Category Area Wood, we procure and source wood-based articles that our many customers enjoy amongst which are iconic IKEA families such as BILLY, PAX, IVAR, KALLAX, POÄNG and our kitchen ranges.
Our culture is entrepreneurial and based on trust. We have the space to lead, explore and learn from mistakes.
Are you ready to be part of a journey towards affordable sustainability for our customers?
Job Description
Pigment & Veneer and Solid Wood Category are looking for a business-minded strong entrepreneurial leader who gets energy by developing business through people.
About the role
Being a Business Development Manager at IKEA means several things. As a part of the Category Management Team, you will actively contribute to the development of the Category Business Plan, securing business results and developing people as well as continuously explore new business opportunities in your area of responsibility.
Do you want to lead, inspire and empower a team to perform to the best of their abilities and continuously develop in their assignments responsible for developing one of IKEA's most important businesses? We are looking for a Business Development Manager to our Pigment & Veneer/ Solid Wood team in Älmhult that will be part of developing the future of Wood furniture in IKEA.
In this role, you will:
Be Business development manager for two of our categories; Pigment & Venner and Solid Wood.
Lead a team of 11 people located in Älmhult with diverse backgrounds; inspire, empower and support the team to perform to the best
Develop our high performing and diverse supplier base to meet the needs of the many people today and in the future.
Responsible for new business opportunities - suppliers, setups, supply chains, materials etc.
Set business direction in line with category strategy, clear Action Plan to improve, develop business and supplier performance, according to goals
Lead in the way that IKEA culture and values are an everyday reality. Acts as role model for collaboration, togetherness, change management and Fact-based Business leadership
Responsible to implement and secure compliance to relevant working methods and industry regulations
Responsible to establish cost budget and continuously secure that resources are used in an optimal way to support business goals
As part of the Category Management Team, actively contribute to the development of the Category Plans and future strategy.
Qualifications
You are a senior business leader who loves to ask "why..." and "what if.." and you are passionate about developing business and people. You have proven experience leading teams and a great track record of delivering great business results through the people you work with. You easily build trust and partnerships to reach common goals across borders and functions.
You have a strong foundation in living and sharing the IKEA culture and values. You bring a high energy and a positive, solution-oriented approach to your role as Business Development Manager. You are comfortable anticipating and leading change and very comfortable working in a remote environment.
Words from current Manager
"I am leading a fantastic group of people with different backgrounds, competences, and experiences. It's a very diverse team, with 6 different nationalities. Even though the team works in 2 different categories, they work very closely together and genuinely care for and support each other - something I 'm very proud of. Motivation is high and so is the working tempo. We have a lot of exciting plans ahead of us, with strong goals to grow the business. Many of the team members not only develop our supplier base in Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Portugal, but also take on global assignments, contributing to the overall Category Area strategy."
Pigment & Veneer / Solid Wood are two fantastic categories that truly leads business through people and where people have the possibility to grow and shine!
Here you have a unique opportunity to be part of two professional, strong, and fun management teams where you will be listened to and have the possibility to make an impact and deliver to the overall categories business and people plan.
Additional information
This position is in Älmhult, Sweden.
Does this fit in with your previous experience and ambitions for the future? Then we look forward receiving your application in English at the latest on February 4th 2025!
We will be interviewing continuously so please send in your application as soon as possible.
For more information about the role, please contact Category Manager Pigment & Veneer, Anna Henningsson at anna.henningsson@inter.ikea.com
.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Femina Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
IKEA Range & Supply has the responsibility to develop, design, produce and supply IKEA stores with home furnishing solutions available to the many people. Each year IKEA Range & Supply introduce 2,000 new products in the IKEA stores. The total range is almost 10,000 products.
