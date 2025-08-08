Business Development Manager
Business Development Manager - Category Paper
Company Description
Spread all over the world, we have a passion for home furnishing and an inspiring shared vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people.
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. And then make things. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
Want to help make this happen? Join our global Purchasing Development business! It is filled with curious and passionate people, that get energy from influencing, interacting, and working together to deliver great business results. Does it sound like your kind of people?
We are now looking forward to welcome a new Business Development Manager to Category Paper
Job Description
Paper is a strategic material for IKEA and a key element in our commitment towards sustainability, affordability and innovation. As Category paper, we ensure paper, as a natural renewable and sustainable source, to be widely & innovatively used in all home furnishing business at affordable price for the many people. Together with our partners, we drive the change for People & Planet.
Paper Category is looking for a business-minded entrepreneur who gets energy by developing business through people. the role will be placed at one of our purchasing offices in Älmhult, Sweden.
About the role
Being a Business Development Manager at IKEA means several things. As a part of the Category Management Team, you will actively contribute the development of the Category Business Plan, securing business results and developing people as well as continuously explore new business opportunities in Europe. You lead, inspire and empower a team to perform to the best of their abilities and continuously develop in their assignments responsible for developing paper businesses.
In this role, you will:
Lead a team of 12 people located in Älmhult and Prague with diverse backgrounds to inspire, empower and support the team to perform to the best. As you will be located in one of the purchasing office, remote leadership and frequently travelling is part of the job.
Together with team, develop a high performing and dynamic supplier base and deliver result.
Execute category business plan, supporting team to create Action Plan to improve, develop business and supplier performance, according to goals.
Identify new business & innovation opportunities - suppliers, setups, supply chains, materials etc.
Responsible to implement and secure compliance to relevant working methods and industry regulations
Responsible to establish cost budget and continuously secure that resources are used in an optimal way to support business goals
As part of the Category Management Team, actively contribute to the development of the Category business Plans and sourcing strategy.
Lead in the way that IKEA culture and values are an everyday reality. Acts as role model for collaboration, togetherness, change management and Fact-based Business leadership
Qualifications
We see that you are a true leader who loves to ask "why..." and "what if.." and you are passionate about developing business and people. You have proven experience leading teams and a great track record of delivering great business results through the people you work with. You easily build trust and partnerships to reach common goals across borders and functions. As a person you have lots of energy, drive and commitment to reach excellent results. You have ability to transfer big picture into concrete actions and adapt new surrounding fast. You like challenges and to step into the unknown. You lead the business with analytical and holistic view, always keeping customer, supplier and IKEA in mind.
You have a strong foundation in living and sharing the IKEA culture and values. You bring a high energy and a positive, solution-oriented approach to your role as Business Development Manager. You are comfortable anticipating and leading change and deliver result. You will be working in a truly international environment with a lot of contacts with colleagues and suppliers in Europe and the position includes frequent travelling. We hope you want to contribute with your unique competence for IKEAs future.
Here you have a unique opportunity to be part of a professional, strong, and fun management team where you will be listened to and have the possibility to make an impact and deliver to the overall category business and people plan.
What you bring with you?
Approved excellent leadership record. Being a down-to earth leader , providing clarity with a positive, inspiring approach and leading through others with the aim to let them shine in their roles and assignments
Are solution oriented and have a strong business acumen with the ability to work on a strategic level as well as sustaining excellence in daily operations on an operational and tactical level
Good knowledge and understanding in purchasing and logistics and specifically manufacturing and cost-drivers connected to that .
Strong stakeholder management skill , work with your stakeholders both internally and externally.
Excellent understanding of business tools and systems to drive conclusions and actions
Good communication skills in English, both verbal and written, with the ability to communicate clearly and in a simple way
Able to take and execute through decisions
Experience from paper industries is a strong advantage.
Additional information
We would love to know more about you and your motivation for this job!
• What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
• What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
• Imagine the Paper business in 2030, what would it look like?
Please send us your application in English by 18th August 2025. The selection process will take place continuously, so please send in your application as soon as possible. If you have questions regarding the position, please contact Ying Wang, Category Manager Paper, ying.wang@inter.ikea.com
