Business Development Manager
2024-10-12
Company Description
Bluell AB is a full-service Software and hardware development company based in Stockholm. We specialize in delivering innovative hardware and software services and solutions across various industries such as healthcare, real estate, and startups. Our services and solutions include Software development, Full stack Mobile and Web development, IoT hardware and Software development tailored to meet diverse business needs. With a focus on creative excellence and client satisfaction, we are dedicated to elevating brands and driving growth.
Role Description
This is a full-time role for a Business Development Manager at Bluell AB. The Business Development Manager will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, building and maintaining client relationships, developing customized strategies to meet client needs, and achieving sales targets. The role involves collaborating with internal teams to ensure client satisfaction and driving business growth through effective marketing and advertising solutions.
Qualifications
Business Development, Sales, and Client Relationship Management skills
Strategic Planning and Market Research abilities
Strong communication and negotiation skills
Experience in the marketing or advertising industry
Ability to meet sales targets and deadlines
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or Advertising.
