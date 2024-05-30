Business Development Manager
Atos
Do you want to make a difference for people breathing, speaking and living with a neck stoma?
At Atos Medical our people are the strength and key to our on-going success. We create the best customer experience and thereby successful business through our 1200 skilled and engaged employees worldwide.
As we keep growing, we are now looking for a new Business Development Manager to join our dynamic Commercial team based at our HQ in Malmö, Hyllie. Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey towards growth and innovation? Read on to learn more about this rewarding opportunity!
Join a growing company with a strong purpose!
About the job
In this role, you'll be identifying growth opportunities across various markets and spearheading growth projects in collaboration with key stakeholders. Your daily task involves collecting data through market investigations, interviewing market individuals, and transforming it into actionable insights for key stakeholders.
Your project management skills will stand out as you drive initiatives and communicate with diverse stakeholder groups across various domains like marketing, digital, sales and management teams.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead global commercial projects, crafting business cases, reviewing business models, and devising go-to-market strategies.
* Manage global processes in close partnership with other functions to drive organizational value.
* Present complex analyses in a well-structured manner for senior management's decision-making.
* Evaluate the potential of new commercial and business models by analyzing strategic fit, customer desirability, and value drivers.
This is a full-time position, based at our Head Quarters in Malmö, Hyllie where we offer hybrid work with the possibility to work from home 1-2 times per week. You will be travelling to our markets on a regular basis, and we expect 40 days of travelling per year.
About you
We are a slim organization, and you will quickly notice that at Atos Medical we are dynamic in our roles which require flexibility, humbleness and of course a positive spirit. It is a cliché to say that you need to be a team player, but in a company that grows, collaboration is key to be able to move fast!
We believe in hire for attitude, train for skills to fit our agile culture. With that said, to reach success in the role we think you have to meet these requitements:
Experience and Education
* 5 years of experience from a commercially focused role (consultancy, strategy, analyst, finance business partner or similar)
* Experience from working with commercial projects, e.g. implementation of commercial systems- or processes, due diligence of M&A or similar)
* Relevant educational background within Business, Finance, or Marketing
* Proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel; familiarity with Power BI and Salesforce or other reporting systems
* Fluent in English; proficiency in additional languages is a plus.
On the plus side if you bring:
* Experience from the life science industry.
* Experience from a local sales organization.
* Exposure to management teams
The personal competencies we believe will be the key for your success in this role is:
* Working with people - creating strong relationships with people inside and outside of the organization through adapting, listening, supporting and communicating well with others.
* Analyzing and working with data from different sources and finding patterns that leads to commercially valuable insights
* Presenting and communicating your findings to executive management and other target groups, advocating for your opinions and challenging your own deliverables.
* Strategic mindset and ability, you can prioritize the best initiatives and you can motivate your colleagues with your strategic vision.
Does this sound like the perfect challenge for you?
Last day of application is June 12th, but since we work with continuous selection the position can be closed before the last application date. If any questions, feel free to reach out to hiring manager Adriano Petrino, adriano.petrino@atosmedical.com
Join our journey of growth and innovation! Apply now and be part of an environment that fosters learning, collaboration, and meaningful contributions. Ersättning
