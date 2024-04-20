Business Development Manager
About Us:
Vitalent Consulting is a consulting firm in Stockholm, Sweden, specializing in business development, business consulting, human resources, project management, and marketing. Our clients include major Chinese companies and other international businesses operating in Sweden and other Nordic countries. We provide comprehensive services to help our clients succeed in these markets.
Job Description:
We are seeking a Business Development Manager with at least 10 years of experience in large international corporations. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of leading business incubation projects to successful multimillion-dollar sales.
This role requires frequent travel to clients' headquarters in various cities in China, as well as their branches in Sweden and other Nordic countries.
Experience in smartphone applications, web shopping, or the food industry is highly preferred.
Responsibilities:
Identify and pursue business development opportunities in Sweden, China, and other Nordic countries
Lead business incubation projects with a focus on smartphone applications, web shopping, or the food industry
Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients and industry stakeholders
Collaborate with internal teams to develop tailored solutions for clients
Conduct market research to understand industry trends, competitors, and business opportunities
Travel frequently to meet clients in China and the Nordic countries
Prepare and present business proposals, presentations, and business plans to clients
Negotiate contracts and close deals with clients
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, International Relations, or a related field
At least 10 years of experience in large international corporations, with a focus on business incubation and business development
Proven track record of scaling businesses to multimillion-dollar sales
Fluency in Chinese and English (written and spoken)
Experience in smartphone applications, web shopping, or the food industry
Strong cross-cultural communication and negotiation skills
Willingness to travel frequently to China and other Nordic countries
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of Swedish or other Nordic languages
Experience working with Chinese companies or consulting for international clients
Knowledge of Swedish and Nordic business environments
Project management certification or experience (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2)
Benefits and Perks:
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses
Comprehensive health and dental insurance
Generous paid time off and parental leave
Flexible working hours and remote work options
Professional development and training opportunities
How to Apply:
To apply, please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience to yi.zhang@vitalent.se
.
Highlight your experience with smartphone applications, web shopping, or the food industry.
Equal Opportunity Statement:
Vitalent Consulting is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and do not discriminate based on age, gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, or other legally protected characteristics.
