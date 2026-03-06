Business Development Lead - BFS

Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-06


· We are seeking an experienced New Business Development Lead - Enterprise Sales to drive enterprise client acquisition and revenue growth by building and converting a strong pipeline of strategic opportunities
• This role focuses on identifying, engaging, and winning new enterprise clients, developing executive relationships with senior stakeholders, and shaping large transformation opportunities across digital, cloud, data, and AI-led initiatives
• The successful candidate will play a critical role in expanding the organization's enterprise footprint and driving sustained business growth through new logo acquisition

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21
E-post: vinita.dixit01@infosys.com

Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB (org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta)
115 28  STOCKHOLM

Infosys Technologies Sweden AB

Vinita Dixit
vinita.dixit01@infosys.com

9783138

