Business Developer Powertrain Control
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Business Developer, you are responsible for developing and managing processes for software and electronics development for the Powertrain Control department. This includes developing milestones, Change Management process, delivery process, safety, security and follow-up. These processes are critical for advancements in the department and we work with an agile mindset for fast flow from idea to customer. You are tasked with understanding the needs of the department and driving the implementation, ensuring that the necessary decisions are taken, anchored and carried out.
There is a great drive within the department and a desire to develop and improve, so a close collaboration with teams and managers within the organization is important to identify needs. We believe you will be the engine that makes initiatives happen! Through responsiveness and flexibility try new ways of working in the pursuit of progress.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone that has great initiative and is independent, driven and proactive with a sense of structure and order.
You enjoy working cross-functionally and find it easy to collaborate and build relationships at all levels.
You like to find new ways to work with new technology, are communicative with a good ability to express yourself in speech and writing in both Swedish and English as we have many international employees. It is also important that you like problem solving and have the ability to quickly familiarize yourself with new challenges without losing the big picture and focus on our way forward.
You have a university degree and experience in software and/or hardware development. Experience of software change management and R&D processes is an advantage.
This Is Us
At Scania's Powertrain Control Department, we are dedicated to maintaining our leadership in the heavy-duty automotive market by delivering industry-leading performance and functionality. To achieve this, we are expanding our team of Business Developers to tackle the future challenges in the automotive industry. Our mission is to stay ahead of the competition by continuously enhancing our products, development environment, tools, and methods. We believe that innovation and improvement are key to our success. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to develop your leadership skills and contribute to the streamlining of software and electronic development processes.
We are passionate about driving change and eager to make a significant impact in the automotive industry.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Thomas Colton, recruiting manager, at thomas.colton@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9177768