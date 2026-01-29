Business Developer (Marketing Innovation)
2026-01-29
Job Description
At H&M, we have a bold ambition: to build a world-leading marketing function that inspires, engages, and connects with millions of customers across the globe. To get there, we are reimagining how we work - combining creativity, technology, and data to create a modern, customer-centric marketing organization.
The Business Developer (Marketing Innovation) role is a key part of this transformation. This is not just another position; it's an opportunity to shape the future of H&M's marketing, driving the change that will set us up for long term success.
What you'll do
As a Business Developer (Marketing Innovation) at H&M, you will be a key driver in transforming our marketing operations into a modern, tech-enabled function. Your focus will be on spotting opportunities -exploring new tools, processes, and ways of working that future-proof how H&M Marketing operates.
You will turn ideas into action by testing and piloting innovations, scaling successful approaches, and embedding them into our marketing practice. Working closely with colleagues in Strategy & Development, Content Production, and Marketing Activation, you will ensure that innovation is not just a concept but a core part of how H&M delivers impact-today and in the future.
Key Responsibilities include:
Drive innovation in marketing by identifying, testing, and scaling new technologies, tools, and processes that transform H&M's marketing operations into a modern, tech-enabled function.
Translate insights into action, turning emerging trends, consumer behaviors, and market signals into pilots and scalable solutions that enhance customer engagement.
Design and lead pilot initiatives, experimenting with new approaches (e.g., AI, automation, data-driven storytelling) and building frameworks for successful adoption across teams and markets.
Lead and manage cross-functional projects, aligning stakeholders within the Marketing function, across the wider H&M organization, and with relevant external partners to ensure impact, smooth execution and desired outcomes.
Engage and inspire stakeholders, creating alignment and excitement around innovation and change across all levels of the organization.
Deliver measurable impact, by setting clear goals, tracking progress, managing risks, and evaluating both short- and long-term results.
Who you'll work with
Who you are
We are looking for someone that can deliver on many of the below areas but equally important is the passion and drive to continuously evolve around these areas.
We are looking for people with...
8+ years of experience in areas such marketing, innovation, digital development, or business transformation, ideally within a global or multi-market environment.
Proven ability to lead large, complex projects from ideation to delivery, involving diverse stakeholders and external partners.
Strong strategic thinking skills, with the ability to translate insights and trends into actionable frameworks and initiatives.
Hands-on experience with emerging marketing technologies (e.g., personalization, automation, data-driven platforms, AI/ML applications in marketing).
And people who...
Have excellent communication and collaboration skills, with a track record of building alignment across functions, seniority levels, and external networks.
Have an entrepreneurial mindset - curious, proactive, and comfortable working with ambiguity to turn ideas into measurable results.
Embodies H&M's values of collaboration, inclusivity, and entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring others through curiosity and creativity.
Why you'll love working here
This is a unique opportunity to help shape the future of marketing at H&M. In this role, you will:
Be at the forefront of marketing transformation, driving how H&M evolves into a modern, tech-enabled marketing function.
Influence the way H&M connects with millions of customers worldwide, through bold new approaches and innovations.
Collaborate directly with marketing leadership, creative teams, and global markets, giving you broad exposure and impact.
Experiment with and scale cutting-edge technologies, tools, and processes, turning pilots into new ways of working across H&M.
Join a culture where new ideas are welcomed, collaboration is key, and innovation is part of our DNA.
Additional information
Ready to take the leap? We're looking for someone bold, curious, and collaborative to join us on this journey. This role is based from our Head Office in Stockholm and will report to the Head of Strategy & Development. Apply now with your CV by the latest 11 February 2026 and help us reimagine marketing at H&M. For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.
Who we are
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Join us
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
