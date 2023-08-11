Business Developer
2023-08-11
Company Description
Are you motivated by building relationships and creating business opportunities? Are you truly interested in the always evolving digital world arena? Do you have a development mindset and are you comfortable exploring and not having all the answers?
We are looking for Business Developers. Join the global Purchasing Development business of Inter IKEA where we focus on collaboration with our suppliers and more specifically, Category Area Indirect Procurement which leads the procurement of all products and services, including digital, that Inter IKEA Group companies need to maintain and develop its operations.
Job Description
As a Business Developer your assignment is to secure precondition for long term business development through establishing the future supplier landscape within digital area. Our suppliers have a global footprint and you in your role will secure global agreements for Inter IKEA. You will drive the supplier management, follow up on supplier performance and lead supplier development.
More specifically, you can expect to:
Develop partnership with internal stakeholders - engage and collaborate with the internal stakeholders on the tactical / strategical tasks, adding value by having IKEA holistic approach.
Develop and manage partnership with suppliers - you identify and act on new purchasing possibilities to secure an optimal sourcing set-up. Together with the suppliers, you create, implement, and follow-up the action plans, having in mind the compliance, sustainability, and total cost approach.
Develop entrepreneurial approach - You have the courage to question existing solutions and think in unconventional ways. To move forward, you will collaborate with the many, contributing to building up of our organization.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you bring:
Passion for business and the end-goal - Both will come in handy when negotiating with suppliers, where you are to be strict but fair. You are a solution-oriented person, concentrating on developing the business and problem solving in the daily operations.
The art of dealing with people - Empathy and great communication skills to coordinate within your network. You are comfortable in presenting and engaging with people in different business constellations.
Change management skills - Ability to act upon fast pace changing and demanding environment.
Analytical skills - working with numbers, negotiating prices, and setting priorities for your work are your strengths.
Knowledge and strong interest in IT & Digital developments and products in business (Supply Chain solutions and services, Customer Experience solutions and Digital Analytics)
and
Experience within procurement activities such as procurement strategy development, supplier & business development, tenders, negotiations, and process development.
Additional information
Please note, we are looking for two Business Developers and these positions is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Olivia Swärd, People and Culture Specialist, Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Per Rollmark, Business Development Manager, Per.rollmark1@inter.ikea.com
.
Please send us your application in English by 25th of August 2023 at the latest. We look forward to receive your application!
Who we are in Category Area Indirect Procurement
Category Area Indirect Procurement leads the procurement of all products and services that Inter IKEA Group companies need in order to maintain and develop its operations. The sites we supply, as well as our supplier base, has an international scope with the point of gravity in Europe.
The Category Digital has ~400 suppliers delivering business critical products, software and services to support the management and development of Inter IKEA in the fields of:
Digital Marketing & Content
Infrastructure, Cloud and Security
Data and Analytics
Internet Of Things, Engineering, Automation
Application Development & Maintenance
At this moment we are in a build-up phase, so for you who thrive in a position where less is already decided and where you will have a high influence in both what we do and how we do it, this might be a great job opportunity.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
343 36 ÄLMHULT
