Business Developer - Financial & Mobility Services
2024-01-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Operations team - let's introduce ourselves
You will be part of the Operations team, which is a unit within in Financial & Mobility Services. The team focuses on improving operations and setting up the foundations for the Delivery, In Use and Return phases of the customer journey.
You will be joining a team of dedicated and customer focused colleagues which is always looking for new ways to make improvements. Your focus will be to improve the current operations as well as prepare for new launches of markets and products.
This is what you'll do
In an overview, you are our Business Developer that will support a bigger function within in our Financial & Mobility Services. Our target is that more than 50 per cent of our company's total volume and our commitment to 1.2M new car sales sold online by 2025 - and we are confident that we are on track to become the "fastest online transformer" in our industry and being full electric by 2030. We're looking for free thinkers, believers, dreamers and most of all - we're looking for you.
Our journey starts from when the car is ordered and ends when the car is returned and inspected at the dealer. During this time, we must make sure that the customer has a smooth experience, and the dealer has the tools and knowledge to deliver that.
As a Business Developer within Operations, you will work together with digital, commercial, and our local market representatives to design processes and solutions for optimized handling of both our customers and vehicles. Your task is to ensure that the operational teams, who manages the fleet of cars throughout the operational process, have working processes in place and get the support they need to perform these. You will become an expert in the processes to be able to solve complex cases.
You will work with a global scope for this role and cover our existing live markets in EMEA (Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden & UK) and be part of launching new markets in the future.
We're looking for you!
We are looking for ambitious people with significant drive! We need problem solvers, initiative takers, people that seek opportunities for improvement. You are passionate about your job and enjoy a fast-paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Volvo Cars to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Volvo we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so. Most of all, you share our values and our ambition. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
Qualifications:
* Suitable education (BSc/MSc in Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Economics, Data Science or the equivalent).
* Minimum 3-5 years experience in business analysis or process management related fields
* You are analytical, and proactively look for ways to improve the customer and partner journey.
* You are a collaborator that can build strong relationships to improve ways of working and removing obstacles.
* You have experience within the automotive industry, leading process improvement projects.
* Familiar with these tools SAP S4, Salesforce, and Azure DevOps and is generally tech-savvy.
Fluent in English, verbal and written.
