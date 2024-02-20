Business Data Analyst

Exeltis Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2024-02-20


Visa alla datajobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Exeltis Sverige AB i Malmö, Vellinge, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Leader in its segment, Exeltis Sverige AB is currently recruiting a Business Data Analyst to support its growth and ambition.

Key Responsibilities

Collect, analyse, and maintain sales performance reports.
Collect and analyse Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system data.
Prepare and maintain market analysis for commercialized and pipeline products
Prepare and maintain competitive analysis
Provide insights on forecasting
Work on budgeting for the commercial portfolio (annual sales budget, long term plans)
Support business development activities

Employment type:

Full time, permanent employment. Desired start date asap.Salary level dependent on experience.

Requirements:

A Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Statistics, or Economics; a Master's in Business Administration is a plus.

Previous experience that provides the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the job (comparable to 0-2 years). A first exposure to the pharmaceutical industry is a plus.

Corporate finance knowledge, budget management training, and research skills

Innovative thinking and analytical knowledge for assessment and interpretation of data

Strong interpersonal skills; the ability to work with senior management

High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint for analysis and presentation of data

Exposure to business intelligence tools like Tableau, Qlik Sense and Power BI.

Languages spoken: Swedish, English

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-21
E-post: Nordics@exeltis.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Exeltis Sverige AB (org.nr 559013-1354), https://exeltis.se/
Hyllie Stationstorg 21 (visa karta)
215 32  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
8481667

Prenumerera på jobb från Exeltis Sverige AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Exeltis Sverige AB: