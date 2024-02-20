Business Data Analyst
2024-02-20
Leader in its segment, Exeltis Sverige AB is currently recruiting a Business Data Analyst to support its growth and ambition.
Key Responsibilities
Collect, analyse, and maintain sales performance reports.
Collect and analyse Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system data.
Prepare and maintain market analysis for commercialized and pipeline products
Prepare and maintain competitive analysis
Provide insights on forecasting
Work on budgeting for the commercial portfolio (annual sales budget, long term plans)
Support business development activities
Employment type:
Full time, permanent employment. Desired start date asap.Salary level dependent on experience.
Requirements:
A Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, Statistics, or Economics; a Master's in Business Administration is a plus.
Previous experience that provides the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the job (comparable to 0-2 years). A first exposure to the pharmaceutical industry is a plus.
Corporate finance knowledge, budget management training, and research skills
Innovative thinking and analytical knowledge for assessment and interpretation of data
Strong interpersonal skills; the ability to work with senior management
High level of proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint for analysis and presentation of data
Exposure to business intelligence tools like Tableau, Qlik Sense and Power BI.
