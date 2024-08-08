Business Controller & Project Controller to ABB Robotics
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
This is a combined role including both business controlling and project controlling. You will lead financial processes and transactions to optimize financial performance within our Automotive business at ABB Robotics, specifically towards our Automotive sales unit. You will also drive all financial activities within multiple small-scale projects or a single large project. The sales unit for Automotive is located in Mölndal, Olofström and Västerås. Placement for this position can be either Mölndal or Västerås.
Your daily responsibilities will involve supporting effective business decisions by monitoring, analyzing, and interpreting financial data to evaluate various business alternatives. You will be a member of the Management team and act as a business partner to the management, supporting all financial and commercial matters, and actively driving the unit's performance and financial results.
This position reports to Country Finance Manager ABB Sweden.
Some of your key responsibilities include:
Full responsibility for monthly, quarterly and annual reporting for your unit, including management reporting.
Ensuring the accuracy of balance sheet, income and cash flow statements, and monthly/quarterly forecast. Participating in opportunity/risk identification, monitoring risk mitigation measures, and ensuring their timely implementation.
Driving and seeking optimization of project cash flow, revenues, and gross margin contribution while effectively managing currency risk, bonds, guarantees, and tax issues.
Translating the finance strategy into business plans and establishing measurable targets. Overseeing the business planning and forecasting process for your area of responsibility.
Preparing project invoices, managing financial accounting and reporting, reconciliations and internal control.
Providing input to negotiations on commercial issues, during local risk review process, and on the financial aspects of the project execution plan.
ABB Robotics is a global leader in robotics and automation. You will be contributing to cutting-edge projects and solutions. Work in a dynamic and inclusive environment where your ideas and expertise are valued. Enjoy opportunities for professional growth and development within a collaborative team. Make your story part of ours.
Read more about qualifications and how to apply for the position below to join ABB Robotics and be a key player in driving financial excellence and innovation for the future!
Qualifications for the role
Demonstrated experience in financial planning, analysis, accounting and project controlling, with at least a couple of years of experience in a similar role.
Experienced user of financial software platforms such as SAP, Oracle, or similar.
Passionate about innovative financial solutions and possesses strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field.
Fluent in both English and Swedish, with excellent communication skills.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Helena Nyström, +46 727 06 81 51, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is September 4th 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
