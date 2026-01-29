Business Controller
2026-01-29
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for xxx to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Purpose and Goals As a Business Controller, you work across the areas of financial and operational planning, financial reporting, KPI and operational report. Supporting the strategic planning for Candela is also part of the role. You have a strong contribution in developing new ways of working within our Finance function as we grow. This is a high-impact role for someone who wants to shape the financial direction of a fast-scaling technology company, with exposure to investor reporting and board-level planning.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Drive and develop the financial planning process, including quarterly forecasting, long-term strategic planning, scenario analysis, and business planning in support of capital raises.
Compile operational and financial information into monthly reports for management and the board of directors.
Assist in month-end reviews and balance sheet reconciliations.
Review financial information for accuracy, report discrepancies, and propose efficiency improvements.
Support ad-hoc reporting and special projects as needed. · Follow up on internal controls and contribute to a strong governance frameworks.
Qualifications Bachelor's degree within Business Administration, preferably with focus on accounting. · +3 years working experience with accounting and or controlling.
General understanding of accounting principles such as K3 and IFRS.
Effective communication skills in both Swedish and English, both verbal and written.
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro/Frihamnen Team: Finance / FLit Reporting to: CFO
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination.
Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
