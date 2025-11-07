Business Controller
Bygghemma Sverige AB / Controllerjobb / Malmö Visa alla controllerjobb i Malmö
2025-11-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bygghemma Sverige AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Kävlinge
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Business Controller - Bygghemma Nordic
Are you passionate about turning data into insights and insights into action? We're looking for a Business Controller to join Bygghemma Nordic - the leading e-commerce group for home improvement in the Nordics.
About the role As a Business Controller, you'll be a key player in our Nordic Finance team, working closely with commercial stakeholders and finance colleagues to drive profitable growth and informed decision-making. You'll operate in a Nordic context and play a vital role in shaping financial analysis, reporting structures, and harmonized processes across markets.
Key responsibilities
Deliver data-driven insights and actionable recommendations
Develop and maintain KPI frameworks and reporting models
Partner with commercial teams to drive performance and profitability
Lead forecasting, budgeting, and scenario planning activities
Manage price setting in line with strategic and tactical direction
Support process harmonization and reporting standardization
Contribute to the implementation of common BI tools and best practices
Examples of tasks:
Manage and develop the price matching framework
Conduct month-end closing and financial reporting
Perform daily, weekly, and monthly commercial analyses (including ad hoc)
Support commercial forecasting and budgeting
Who you are You are analytical, business-minded, and thrive in an environment of change and growth. You enjoy working cross-functionally and have a passion for translating complex financial data into clear, actionable insights.
We believe you have:
A university degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field
3-5 years' experience in similar roles (Business Controller, Finance Partner, or equivalent)
Proven ability to translate financial insights into business recommendations
Strong analytical skills and experience with large and complex data sets
Experience working with BI tools such as Power BI, Qlik, or similar
Advanced Excel skills
Strong cross-functional collaboration and communication abilities
It's a plus if you have:
Experience from a Nordic or matrix organization
Experience with Microsoft D365
Background in eCommerce
Experience with price matching tools
What we offer At Bygghemma Nordic, you'll join an ambitious, forward-looking finance team where your insights truly make an impact. You'll get to work in a dynamic environment with great exposure across the business and real opportunities to influence decision-making and performance.
Apply now and be part of Bygghemma's Nordic growth story! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bygghemma Sverige AB
(org.nr 556689-4282), https://www.bygghemma.se Arbetsplats
Bygghemma Jobbnummer
9593685