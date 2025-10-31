Business Controller
Incluso AB / Controllerjobb / Västerås Visa alla controllerjobb i Västerås
2025-10-31
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Kungsör
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Business Controller for a company in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Västerås.
Service controller tasks within the domestic service unit, also R&D controlling (approx 30%) and reporting for several divisions within Sweden. Working together with the division and project controller for Service as well as the other team within finance in Motion. Experience with SAP almost a must.
Act as a business partner to the relevant business managers. Support local Controlling teams to optimize financial performance within Motion service Domestic Service unit in Sweden. Support effective business decisions by monitoring, analyzing, and interpreting financial data. Serves as the key partner for the relevant business leaders. Maintains constant contact with relevant other managers and Controllers regarding financial, market and customer situation and outlook.
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Västerås. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Marianne Nilsson marianne@incluso.se +46 70 417 44 19 Jobbnummer
9584139