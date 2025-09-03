Business Controller
2025-09-03
The opportunity
The energy sector is changing fast, with unprecedented speed. Hitachi Energy has, with the portfolio of Grid Automation, a unique offer that will help and enable our customers to take on these new challenges. We are currently expanding our team and looking for a Business Controller to support our Grid Automation (GA) Products. In this role, you will play a key part in optimizing financial performance and enabling strategic decision-making. Your responsibilities will include monitoring, analyzing, and interpreting financial data to evaluate business alternatives and recommend effective solutions.
This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic, international organization where your contributions will make a real impact. We offer a stimulating and collaborative work environment, with opportunities for growth and development. The location for this role is Västerås, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Support on preparation of relevant financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting (monthly, quarterly, annual).
Analysis of results, costs, profitability, sales orders, margin follow-up and cash flow analysis
Monthly cost tracking and cost center follow-ups.
Perform quality checks on financial reporting data
Execute tasks in the areas of compliance and SOX controls.
Participates in initiatives for continuous improvement
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Finance or similar qualifications
Proven experience in the area of finance and business controlling.
Excellent accounting and analytical skills are essential.
English, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered an advantage.
Very Good MS Excel and ERP (ideally SAP) skills.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, also across functional boundaries.
Orientation on goal, proactive approach and problem-solving attitude.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Maria Astemark, maria.astemark@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107-38 13 45; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB (org.nr 556029-7029)
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9489982