Business Controller
2024-02-29
Job Description
A Business Controller at & Other Stories is responsible for controlling, commercial analysis, action, and leadership to generate sales growth and profitability for your departments, both short and long term. In this role you drive the goals through coaching and guiding your team through controlling aspects. You will also motivate and lead the team towards the set goals, with a constant improvement mindset seek and develop new improved methods within assortment controlling.
Key Responsibilities:
Set buying controlling vision, goals, strategy, and timeline together with head of atelier and head of design. Set the sales plan, income plan, and equation per market and channel to vision and goals.
Support the assortment planning for your departments and together with the team identify what will drive the selling on type, price, and color.
Support the team's quantification and planning and through ongoing analysis, communicate current selling, identify, and act on future potential and risks.
Work proactively to identify future dependencies connected to assortment controlling.
Monitor buying levels and bought equation vs. planned and initiate actions on deviations.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Business Controller, we see that you are prestige less and willing to learn. You are results oriented and focus on prioritizing and organizing multiple tasks in fast-paced environments. In addition, we see that you have strong communication, collaboration, and leadership skills.
What you need to succeed:
We are looking for someone either with previous experience as a business controller or someone ready to take on their first challenge.
Degree in business, engineering or equivalent.
Strong analytical skills, with proven track record of turning analysis into something understandable for your team.
Strong business mindset with a clear understanding of how to plan and execute buying strategies to meet customer demand.
Proficient in relevant tools and systems.
Fluent and efficient communication in English (written and spoken).
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 11th of March. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
& Other Stories is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind.
