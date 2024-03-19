Business Architect within Logistics
2024-03-19
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
About this opportunity:
We are looking for business architect in three of our main areas within Logistics:
Inbound: Secures material availability from suppliers to our production lines, manages and optimizes transport flows and collaborate with suppliers towards a seamless supply chain network.
Demand and Supply: Has the responsibility for Long, Mid and Short Term Planning of Scania's Global Production System. The area is an enabler of Scania Logistics to meet current and future business strategies and customer needs
Packaging: Develop & operate common intercontinental and regional logistics packaging networks with a common assortment, standards & instructions
As a Business Architect you will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between business objectives and technology solutions. You will be responsible for analysing our business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and designing innovative business solutions that drive efficiency, optimize performance, and align with our strategic goals. This role requires a strategic mindset, strong analytical skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Your main responsibility will be to support the Inbound business process with both Group related discussions but also with brand scope securing the alignment between short term and long term business design.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with business stakeholders within Scania and Traton Group to understand their objectives, challenges, and requirements within the Logistics areas
Analyze and document existing business processes and systems to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
Develop and maintain business architecture frameworks, models, and roadmaps that align with organizational objectives.
Provide guidance and support to project teams and product owners throughout the implementation lifecycle.
Evaluate emerging technologies and industry trends to inform strategic decision-making.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance business processes and outcomes.
Your profile
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Systems, or related field (Master's degree preferred).
Extensive experience within at least one of the Logistics areas mentioned above
Proven experience as a Business Architect or in a similar role, with a strong track record of delivering successful business solutions.
Solid understanding of business architecture principles, methodologies, and frameworks (e.g., TOGAF, Zachman).
Expertise in business process analysis, requirements gathering, and solution design.
Experience working in Agile environments and familiarity with Agile methodologies.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Contact
If you are interested and want to know more, please contact Libna Frehner, Digital Enablement Lead, libna.frehner@scania.com
Application
We are working with an ongoing selection, please apply as soon as possible and no later than April 3rd 2024 via scania.com
Kindly note that a background check will be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
