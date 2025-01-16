Business Analyst Data Product & Strategy (Portfolio Management)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
H&M is on a journey to transform ourselves, and elevate the H&M Brand. This involves taking a large leap in H&M's Data and AI capabilities. The steering, development, and management of our Data and AI portfolio, in addition to close collaboration with our business functions and other tech areas, is key to achieving our ambitions targets.
Job Description
Within the Tech Center AI, Analytics & Data and the Data Product & Strategy unit is the Portfolio management team. Our team is dedicated to creating impactful solutions that transform industries and "liberate fashion to the many". We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Portfolio Manager to join our team and manage with our Data and AI product portfolio.
As a Portfolio Manager you will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction, development, and performance of our portfolio of Data and AI-driven products. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, delivering Data & AI solutions, and business functions including product development, marketing, sales, to ensure the successful delivery and growth of our product offerings.
In our Data & AI portfolio we have multiple programs representing our various business functions. The mission of the Portfolio management team is to "Advance and optimize our portfolio to enable effective and efficient program delivery".
Responsibilities
Hold the company-wide Portfolio Management together.
Consolidate, report, and monitor initiative progress tracking across the full portfolio (the entirety of our Brand Plan)
Consolidate delays/risks, roadblocks and dependencies for escalation when needed.
Secure frameworks, steering and prioritization processes cross-functionally.
Develop, maintain and provide best practice for governance structure (e.g., meeting forums, cadence)
Develop, maintain and provide best practice and standardized tools.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, you will have:
4 years+ work experience with portfolio management, with experience managing a Data & AI portfolio being highly desirable.
A proven track record of leading project and large program delivery that drives business results.
Evidence of delivering business value through effective portfolio management and achieving strategic goals.
A strategic mind-set and ability to prioritize.
A collaborative work ethic, with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Additional Information
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English by latest 30th January.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation
At H&M Group, we're deeply committed to fostering a Diverse & Inclusive environment. We actively seek out qualified candidates regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Our commitment to an inclusive workplace drives our dynamic and forward-thinking culture. Regardless of your background, origin, or preferences, your application is warmly welcomed. We value diverse perspectives and skills, and every applicant contributes to our vibrant, creative community. Join us and be part of the future we're building.
Our Offer
At H&M Group, you're not just joining a team - you're joining a value-driven culture and an expansive tech network. Enjoy perks like staff discount cards, flexible work arrangements, wellness benefits, parental support, and more. Here, you're encouraged to be yourself, experiment, and chart your own growth path. As you flourish, so do we, with opportunities to create tangible impacts and shape the future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9106446