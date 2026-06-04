Business Analyst
Etraveli Group AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Etraveli Group is a leading global flight technology provider, specializing in flight sales and offering flight content delivery and fintech products. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond.
We partner with major global platforms such as Booking.com, Google Flights, Skyscanner, and Kayak, providing seamless flight booking and related services. Our B2B portfolio includes a separate fintech entity with its flagship product, PRECISION, a risk management solution, Sweden's leading flight comparison site Flygresor.se, Tripstack, our B2B Flights as a Service Provider and world leader in virtual interlining, and Wenrix, the embedded AI platform for flights. We also operate our own online travel agency brands including Gotogate, Mytrip, and Flightnetwork.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3200 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do.
Major offices in Sweden (HQ), Greece, India, Canada, Israel, Poland, UK, and Uruguay.
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The role
With a data-driven approach and a sharp business mind, you are excited about identifying new opportunities within our ancillary sales domain. You find solutions to difficult problems and see them through all the way to the realized business value. You will spend time analyzing data regarding for example, customer and competitor behavior in the market, identify patterns and derive hypotheses for improvements based on what you observe. Some of these you will be able to immediately implement and test on your own, based on what can be done with current tech capabilities and for others you will work with the product and IT development teams to build new features.
As a Business Analyst in Sales Ancillary, you are part of a team of 6 analysts, but have your own portfolio of one or more ancillary (e.g. baggage's, flexibility products or insurances) that you are responsible for. With a passion for sales, you are constantly developing and optimizing the revenue of your products. Improving how, where, when, and at what price to offer your products on a global market and throughout the customer sales cycle.
You as a Business Analyst will play an important part in the company's ability to reach the overall earnings and growth targets. You will get immediate feedback on your actions as what you do impacts the company's result.
You enjoy digging into data, finding trends, deviations and opportunities. This can be both by working with a big data set in Excel (or one of our data visualization tools), but it can also be by analyzing competitors' offering or market specific opportunities. Your job also includes translating your findings into actions and following up on them.
You will work closely in cross-functional teams with E-commerce, Air ticket sales, and IT development to ensure high-quality customer experience. Depending on which products you work with you might also have some contact with external partners and/or internal stakeholders.
Requirements
You have a relevant degree from university. Preferably a quantitative degree in economics, business, engineering, or similar.
We would prefer you to have 1-2 years of work experience within revenue management, product management, business analytics or sales optimization. A new graduate would also be considered, but then personal qualities will be essential.
You ́ll have a strong drive as well as willingness to learn and embrace complexity.
You have a genuine interest in data analysis and are comfortable working with Excel.
You have an analytical mind and the courage to challenge established processes.
You are used to working in an international environment and comfortable working in English.
You have the ability to communicate in a concise way.
Why Join Us?
You will work on a core product that shapes the travel experience of millions of users worldwide, in a dynamic and evolving industry. You'll work with a passionate team dedicated to excellence, be a key player in shaping our flight and air ancillary content strategy, influence partners, and grow in a supportive environment that values innovation. If you're ready to elevate your career and make a real difference in the world of travel, apply now and become a vital part of our mission to be the best in the business!
Benefits
The culture at Etraveli Group embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company.
With us you can enjoy:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Modern office in the heart of the city – A bright and central location with great access to public transport, lunch spots, and parks just around the corner.
Healthcare allowance – Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance – Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Daily breakfast – To kick the day off just right, breakfast is available at the office every morning.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
Diversity disclaimer
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04
https://etraveligroup.teamtailor.com/jobs/7699815-business-analyst-sales-ancillary Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684) Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9947804