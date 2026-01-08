Business Analyst
Professional Galaxy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2026-01-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are looking for a Business Analyst for one of our clients.
Job summaryPurpose:To analyze, define, and translate business needs into scalable, actionable requirements that drive the design and delivery of customer-centric, omni-channel digital banking solutions. The role focuses on enabling consistent user experiences, market scalability, and autonomous business operations across European markets by bridging strategic, functional, and technical domains, ensuring alignment with regulatory frameworks such as PSD2, AML, GDPR, and EAA.Responsibilities:* Lead the elicitation, documentation, and validation of business and functional requirements for digital transformation initiatives.* Collaborate with architecture, design, and engineering teams to ensure alignment between business goals and technical implementation.* Map and analyze end-to-end user journeys across channels to identify pain points, redundancies, and opportunities for harmonization.* Support the definition of KPIs and success metrics for adoption, performance, and scalability.* Develop high-level business and functional designs (HLDs) to guide solution delivery, ensuring scalability across products, markets, and channels.* Define and maintain traceability matrices linking business requirements to implementation and testing outcomes.* Partner with product owners and delivery leads to prioritize requirements and manage scope in an Agile delivery model.* Document and manage regulatory and compliance requirements (PSD2, GDPR, AML, EAA) within solution designs.* Contribute to RACI and governance frameworks supporting multi-market rollout, localization, and change control.* Facilitate workshops and stakeholder sessions across business units and markets to align priorities and ensure shared understanding.* Support CI/CD readiness by specifying business-controlled configuration and feature flag requirements.* Produce clear business process documentation using BPMN or equivalent standards where needed to support automation and orchestration.Skills and Experience:Digital Banking & Transformation (5-8+ years)* Proven experience as a Business Analyst within digital banking, fintech, or large-scale transformation programs.* Deep understanding of banking products and digital ecosystems.* Experience aligning requirements with regulatory and compliance frameworks across EU jurisdictions (PSD2, GDPR, AML, EAA).Pan-European Delivery Experience* Track record supporting multi-market rollout projects, balancing standardization and local adaptation.* Skilled in managing stakeholders across diverse cultural, regulatory, and operational contexts.Requirements & Process Management* Strong command of business analysis methods: requirements elicitation, user stories, use cases, acceptance criteria, and traceability.* Proficiency in process documentation (BPMN, UML) to visualize and optimize workflows.* Experience translating business needs into functional designs and user journeys for cross-channel environments.Strategic & Analytical Thinking* Ability to translate complex strategic goals into measurable, actionable business outcomes.* Skilled in defining KPIs to track adoption, scalability, and customer satisfaction.* Structured, data-driven approach to problem solving with strong analytical and presentation skills.Cross-Functional Collaboration* Proven experience facilitating collaboration between product, tech, and business teams.* Strong stakeholder management and communication skills, including influencing at senior and C-suite levels.* Experienced in working within Agile/SAFe frameworks, supporting sprint planning, backlog refinement, and acceptance testing.Tools & Technology Familiarity* Proficient with Jira, Confluence, and process modelling tools (e.g., Camunda, Signavio, Visio).* Understanding of modern architecture principles (microservices, APIs, CI/CD, DevOps, cloud-based delivery).* Comfortable collaborating with technical teams on requirement clarification, test case review, and delivery validation.
Assignment start: ASAP
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 9 months with possible extension
Geographical region: Sweden\Skåne län, \Malmö (MALMÖ)
Reply no later than: 2026-01-12
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7021416-1780348". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9674667