Business Analyst
Norla AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-11-05
In this role, you will be responsible for translating business requirements into actionable specifications and assisting with the migration to a new system landscape. You will contribute to enhancing and optimizing processes for product data management, version control, and change management, working closely with process owners, developers, and designers to ensure smooth collaboration and effective solutions.
Qualifications
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, IT, or Business Administration.
Familiarity with product development workflows and PLM/CAD systems is advantageous (ideally 3DEXPERIENCE)
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with CATIA V5 or comparable design tools. Så ansöker du
