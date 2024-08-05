Business Analyst
2024-08-05
As a Business Analyst in our Large Corporate and Public (LCP) business unit, you will be highly appreciated both in the business development team and throughout Dustin. You will be working with key stakeholders who are experts in their areas, and therefore gain a lot of experiences and knowledge.
In Business Development LCP, we think it is important to have a high degree of freedom and we like to take responsibility and to be proactive. We also like Dustin's values 'Live up to promises' and 'Strive to improve' a little extra.
Dustin is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden, but we work from where we are most efficient.
About you:
Curious. Analysis is much more about asking the right questions than being analytical. Therefore, in order to be successful, you need to have a native curiosity and an eager to learn.
Courageous. When conducting analysis, you need to take decisions and to make assumptions not supported by data, and to make room for opinions and alternative solutions.
Responsible. With great power comes great responsibility. We are trusted to point out the direction and need to take a responsibility to say 'no' when it is necessary.
About the position:
Business Development LCP is responsible for the development of Dustin's business unit LCP. While most people in LCP are account managers, we, in Business Development, are not having direct customer dialogues. We are instead responsible for optimizing the way we do business by driving strategy, improving customer experience, increasing efficiency, creating business cases and conducting ad-hoc analysis. As an analyst in our team you are facing a great variety of tasks, of which, an example will be to create and present business cases on major deals and new customer offerings.
What we offer:
Inspiring and challenging tasks
Freedom and responsibility
Support and knowledge-share with talented teammates
Great individual development and career opportunities
Informal organisation with a 'win as a team'-spirit
What you bring:
1-2+ years of Business analysis
Independent problem solver with a willingness to learn
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Experience within project management is meritorious
