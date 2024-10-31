Build Engineer
2024-10-31
, Solna
The role
We're now looking to hire a Build Engineer to join our builds and automation team!
Our build engineers are responsible for our build pipeline. Their work ensures regular, stable releases. Stable internal releases keep our developers able to iterate on quality.
As a build engineer, you will be a part of the team responsible for the health of our build pipeline and help us do regular stable releases, both internal and external, while continuously improving the build environment.
As a full-time Build Engineer at Fatshark, you and the team will create, own, and develop the infrastructure of our build system, including build pipelines, CI/CD servers, and automation tools. We want to improve our way of building and deploying continuously, and you will be working closely together with our developers, QA, and release managers to take this team to the next level. At Fatshark, you will be a part of making the best co-op games in the industry.
What we offer
Here at Fatshark, we do what we love most: design high-profile games for PCs and consoles. We offer you:
A playful, friendly and inclusive work place
Hands-on production environment with an emphasis on cooperative/multiplayer games
Opportunities for personal growth with varied projects, experienced co-workers and recurring hack weeks
Developing games with our own engine - Stingray
Regulated flex time and paid overtime
Occupational pension
Yearly health benefits and health checkups
Yearly bonus program
Office located in central Stockholm
Who are you?
You have two or more years of experience as a build engineer or in equivalent software engineering role
You are familiar with scripting programming languages like Ruby and Python in addition to C-like languages like C++ or Go
You have a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, or a similar level of academic foundation
You are familiar with working in both Windows and Linux
We host our build pipeline on TeamCity and Jenkins, and our sources live in our Subversion and Git repositories. So it's nice if you have experience with these technologies
Application details
We are following the policy of working 4 days in the office per week, with 1 day option to work from home. The onboarding is being done fully in the office.
We look forward to review applications and will be interviewing candidates continuously until the position has been filled.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Start: ASAP 2024
Form of Employment: Full-time, permanent
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10
