BST GI Application Teamlead - Analytics
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Ludvika Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Ludvika
2025-12-23
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
As Application Team Lead for the Business Solution Team (BST), you will play a critical role in leading and mentoring a team of skilled Application Managers within our Grid Integration BST department. Your team will be responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of business applications that support our Grid Integration initiatives. You will foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and service excellence, ensuring your team delivers optimal application performance, whilst contributing to the strategic goals of the business. You will play a key role in ensuring applications you are responsible for adhere to IT processes and compliance standards, and you will also report on application performance and health to the IT management teams.
How you'll make an impact
Team Leadership & Development: Lead, mentor, and inspire a team of BST Grid Integration (GI) Application Managers, fostering their professional growth and development.
Performance Management & Reporting: Set clear goals and expectations, provide regular feedback, conduct performance reviews, and prepare reports on application performance, health, and key initiatives.
Resource Allocation & Compliance: Allocate resources and prioritize tasks to ensure optimal application support and project delivery, while adhering to IT processes and compliance standards.
Strategic Alignment: Collaborate with business leaders and the global Grid Integration team to align application strategies and solutions with both local and global objectives.
Service Delivery Excellence: Oversee exceptional application support and maintenance, minimizing disruptions, maintaining high user satisfaction, and effectively communicating updates, challenges, and opportunities.
Innovation & Continuous Improvement: Foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, optimizing the application landscape and maximizing business value.
Your background
Proven Leadership: Demonstrated success leading and managing IT teams, with a focus on developing and motivating individuals.
Application Management Expertise: Strong understanding of application lifecycle management, service delivery best practices, and ITIL frameworks.
Communication & Collaboration: Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships across the organization and with external partners.
Strategic Thinking & Planning: Ability to develop and implement strategic plans that align with business objectives.
Reporting & Analytical Skills: Experience in preparing and presenting clear and concise reports to management.
IT Process & Compliance Knowledge: Familiarity with ITIL processes and relevant compliance frameworks
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jimmy Cavanagh, jimmy.cavanagh@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9663360