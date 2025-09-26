Breakfast Shift Leader - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
2025-09-26
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a landmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's capital. Together with Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep commitment to sustainability.
As Shift Leader, you'll be at the heart of our breakfast operations, setting up a welcoming buffet, supporting your team, and ensuring every guest leaves smiling. It's more than just leading a shift; it's about creating a positive atmosphere, solving small challenges with ease, and making mornings brighter for everyone who walks through our doors. If you're someone who enjoys working with people, takes pride in quality service, and loves the energy of a busy breakfast room, you'll fit right in. Join us, and help turn each morning into a memorable experience for our guests!
In this role, you play a key part in ensuring smooth daily service and a first-class guest experience. You will work closely with the team, support the Breakfast Manager, and act as the go-to person on shift. This role is perfect for someone who enjoys working hands-on, leading by example, and motivating colleagues.
Key Responsibilities:
* Assist the Breakfast Manager in the daily operations in breakfast, room service and minibar
* Support and guide team members during shifts, ensuring high service standards
* Ensure the breakfast buffet is presented and maintained at top quality
* Handle guest requests and resolve issues in a professional and timely way
* Make sure VIP amenities are delivered according to hotel standards
* Work with the team to achieve guest satisfaction and efficiency goals
Qualifications:
* Previous experience in food & beverage service, ideally in a hotel or high-end restaurant
* Experience in a similar role or ready to take the next step
* Strong communication skills in English and Swedish; other languages are a plus
* Positive, hands-on and team-oriented approach
* Organizational skills with an eye for detail
* Passion for service and genuine interest in food and beverage
What We Offer:
* A permanent full-time position following a 6-month probation period, with collective agreement
* Opportunity to grow within one of Stockholm's most exciting hotel renovation projects
* A supportive and dynamic team environment
* Career development within Marriott International, with employee discounts at 8,000+ hotels worldwide
Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays and weekends.
In addition, a valid Swedish work permit is required.
Does this sound like your next step? Apply today and become part of our team delivering memorable guest experiences at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Jobbnummer
9528741